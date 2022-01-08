Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption to enter Australia after being infected with covid-19 last December, according to what his lawyers pointed out this Saturday through a court document.

“The date of the first positive PCR test for covid was recorded on December 16, 2021,” says the document quoted by Australian media. The document seeks to try to cancel the rejection of the tennis player’s entry visa to Australia.

Djokovic, who is isolated in a Melbourne hotel waiting for a court to decide on his deportation on Monday, arrived in Australia on Wednesday night with a medical exemption that allowed him to defend his title at the Australian Open without being vaccinated. .

(Also read: Tennis players support Djokovic and ask for ‘humanity’ in Australia)

However, a controversy ended with the cancellation of his visa to enter that country and with the order to deport the tennis player for not meeting the requirements stipulated by the Australian government to enter its territory.

As it became known this Saturday, Djokovic also asked to be transferred from the Melbourne detention center to be able to train before the Australian Open, his lawyers reported.

Djokovic was sent to the Park Hotel center upon arrival in Australia “despite his requests to be transferred,” his lawyers said in a document filed in federal court.

(Read on: Another case: a Czech tennis player’s visa in Australia is canceled)

Djokovic greets his fans from Australia.

For his part, Djokovic thanked this Friday in an internet message for the support that “around the world” has been receiving in recent hours after being in a detention center in Melbourne, waiting to know if he can enter Australia or should go back home.

“Thank you to my family, my friends, Serbia, and all the good people around the world who send me their support. Thank God for health,” he wrote in a message in Serbian.

That support, “I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated,” he also wrote in English.

The world number one tennis player also wished the Orthodox a Merry Christmas.

Since Djokovic was imprisoned, the tennis player’s supporters and others who sympathize with his position have spoken out publicly, in Melbourne but especially in Serbia, where the tennis player is a national idol.

“What this man is experiencing is a shame,” Dusan Stojic, a 67-year-old retiree who attended a rally in support of the tennis player in front of the Serbian Parliament, told AFP before crying.

AFP AND EFE

More news

The novel Novak Djokovic: a check on diplomacy and tennis

Australian Open staff would have entered the country without vaccination

The video of Djokovic held in Australia that goes around the world