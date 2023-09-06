The Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals in three sets – and continued his record hunt. In the next game he faces the winner of the match between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.

TOpportunity Novak Djokovic is in the semifinals of the US Open for the 13th time. The 36-year-old Serb ended the hopes of American Taylor Fritz on Tuesday and clearly won 6:1, 6:4, 6:4 in 2:35 hours. Djokovic is only two wins away from his 24th triumph in a Grand Slam tournament in New York. In the semi-finals he meets the winner of the game between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton and thus again with an American.

For Fritz it was the eighth defeat in the eighth duel with the Serbian tennis superstar. Before the quarter-finals, the ninth-seeded US professional hadn’t lost a set during the tournament and only lost his serve once. In the first set alone, Djokovic managed three breaks against the fans’ favorite. In the third round, the second in the world rankings, who will take over the top position again after the tournament, wobbled several times, but in the end prevailed confidently

.

With his 47th semi-final in a Grand Slam tournament, Djokovic now secured this record alone and is now ahead of the Swiss Roger Federer. He is the oldest US Open semifinalist since Jimmy Connors (39) 32 years ago.