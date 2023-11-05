Sunday, November 5, 2023, 17:09



| Updated 7:34 p.m.

Novak Djokovic, world number 1, destroyed the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov this Sunday, 6-4 and 6-3, in one hour and 38 minutes, to win his seventh title in Paris-Bercy, the 40th Masters of his career. .

The Serbian thus confirms his leadership in the world ranking in a tournament in which he lost in the final last year, but which becomes his favorite Masters 1,000, in which he accumulates the most victories.

Dimitrov held his first three serves and gave up the fourth. From there Nole grew and the world number 17 saw a lot of mountains to climb. An easy thing for the Serbian, who won the 97th ATP title of his career. The only time Dimitrov, current world number 17, defeated Djokovic in their 12 previous meetings, was in the first round of the Madrid Masters, a decade ago.

Indian Wells: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Miami: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Monte-Carlo: 🏆🏆

Madrid: 🏆🏆🏆

Rome: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Toronto: 🏆🏆

Montreal: 🏆🏆

Cincinnati: 🏆🏆🏆

Shanghai: 🏆🏆🏆🏆

Paris: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 FORTY ATP Masters 1000 titles for @DjokerNole! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CGDW9nkb6l — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 5, 2023

Djokovic, 36 years old, who returned after almost two months of break, showed that his form is intact, a week before the Masters begins in Turin, which brings together the eight best of the year, the tournament that closes the season, in which he will once again be the clear favorite to win for the seventh time as a teacher, the second in a row.