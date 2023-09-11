Mamba forever. It’s already nightfall in New York and tennis is rewriting its history because Novak Djokovic has defeated Daniil Medvedev (6-3, 7-6(5) and 6-3, in 3h 17m) and achieved what made him lose sleep, the so longed for 24. An outrage. The Serbian has put more ground in between with Rafael Nadal (two majors behind, 22), celebrates his fourth title in Flushing Meadows and, consequently, has already neutralized the Australian Margaret Court, sole owner of the record of records since he achieved the last of his treasures in 1973. Happy and excited, the Balkan puts on a shirt with the number worn for a decade by the basketball player Bryant, who died in 2020 in a helicopter accident. He sends the umpteenth message: he wants more. This one goes for Kobe.

“We talked a lot about the winning mentality, and also when I was having a hard time due to the injury. [en el codo] and fought to return to the top. What happened to him hurt me deeply,” says Nole. By trade a winner. His appetite remains intact even though the natural thing would probably be the opposite. He is not satisfied, he is not filled. He doesn’t get tired of winning. For him, any number will fall short and any gap will be small. He runs away and runs away, but forward. At 36 years old and when the vast majority would be on their way out, he definitively rises as the player of the season. With the exception of Wimbledon, defeated there in the final by Carlos Alcaraz, the greats have fallen into his pocket this year. Three out of four, and there is already talk of a new era.

Some wrinkles appear on that thin face and he expresses himself as the oldest champion in the history of the tournament; Also surpassed is the longevity of the Australian Ken Rosewall, 35 years in the 1970 edition. Djokovic does not understand ages, eras or generations. Simply put, he wins. His routine. Wherever, whenever and however. This last route has not been the most brilliant, but this US Open is awarded, which from the beginning was seen as a story of two, him and Alcaraz. After the Murcian was defeated by Medvedev in the semifinals, he did not waste the opportunity this Sunday and in the process executed justice for the Russian, the same one who deprived him of the full title. majors in this scenario, two years ago.

Djokovic shows his shirt in tribute to Kobe Bryant. MIKE SEGAR (REUTERS)

Firm throughout the entire journey – he was only compromised when he lost two sets against Laslo Djere in the third round – he triumphed again in Flushing Meadows and reconciled himself with an elusive tournament for him, even booed by the stands. –do not forget the 2019 episode– that was disqualified for hitting the line judge with a ball (2020) or vetoed for his rejection of vaccines. For one reason or another, the repertoire varied, he had not been crowned at the Arthur Ashe since 2018. He now returns to rule in New York and deliver another blow to history. While Nadal recovers in Manacor and attempts one last dance, a complete unknown, he continues to step on the accelerator and captures another prize without having given off great brilliance, because in reality he has not needed it. An expert predator, he knows how to select the moment and when to raise the level. Medvedev suffers from it.

Firefighter spirit

At the beginning, the Serbian flutters around the New York headquarters as if he had just left the spa. Fresh on his legs and impeccable with his blows, directing with judgment, a small handful of exchanges are enough for him to make it clear that he wants to dominate, that he does not allow mistakes or unwanted turns, that what he sees ahead is too juicy and has already escaped him. in July at Wimbledon against Alcaraz, so on this occasion no error is allowed. He can not. “At this point, every final I play could be my last,” he states transcendentally. More than walking, he levitates himself, and before rallying he answers a couple of questions with the post-coital voice of someone who has reached climax, whispering and silky. He is an ecstatic and serene Nole. The ogre has stayed in the locker room. In that format, he is practically unbreakable.

He even applies up to twenty bounces to the ball when he goes to serve and Medvedev, a guy who prefers to do things quickly, tells him with a sharp look that he is not in any hurry either and that he will be there whatever is needed. That’s Russian. The same thing is a lightning bolt – two canisters are enough – or another heavy manual. Although he gives up the quick serve and falls behind in the first set, in which the Balkan does not offer a single crack, he reengages with guts and the duel leads to endless exchanges and games. One of them, already the second round, stretches for 23 minutes and gives him his first option to break, but here goes Djokovic, a tennis player by profession but who could very well have been a firefighter. Putting out fires, few like him.

Djokovic becomes interested in Medvedev after the Russian falls. MIKE SEGAR (REUTERS)

The 27-year-old Russian forces him again and again. A bit languid in the first section, he recovers the fronton that he reduced to Alcaraz two days before and refutes until exhaustion. Beautiful, exciting points are witnessed, resolved from power to power; Each setback is followed by another more precise one, and each approach responds to the one in front with greater intention. They are two quarrelsome people – understand that – who enjoy challenging each other. Medvedev presses and presses, while Djokovic’s gestures become twisted and the fussing begins to be a constant: he stumbles strangely, touches his ischium, stretches when he goes to the chair and breathes as if he were going to collapse. In a final, every gesture counts.

An endless set

The mother squeezes the medallion around her neck tightly because her son is suffering and the second set (104 minutes of balanced battle) seems decisive. It is to be or not to be, surely. If you give it up, the consequences can be dire. He cools himself with the ventilation tube, wraps himself in ice towels. He’s having a bad time. The Russian smells blood, so he attacks. But he is wrong. When he manages to gain the option of break that would grant him the set, he chooses poorly, and instead of trying to overwhelm with the parallel backhand and take advantage of the immense valley that that side of the court shows, he crosses and Nole intercepts the flight of the ball to volley. He is not one of those who forgives the Belgrade team, which admits of little comparison when it comes to tiebreaker luck: 26-5 this season. The specialist, with capital letters.

Now, the pain changes its shore and all the evils hit Medvedev. The giant, shirtless, writhes when the physio massages his left deltoid, but what really hurts him is his soul. He knows perfectly well that the final happened there. It was that or nothing. He is practically groggy. Even so, he is still there and glorifies, but without much faith. That was the train. Passed. And Djokovic, already licking his lips, returns after the exchange of breaks in the third bundle and closes with a lavish display at the net – 37 hits in 44 approaches –, conceding a single break. On a permanent journey towards infinity and collecting more and more numerical distinctions, her hunger remains intact and trapped and Court plans how to leave it behind. Nadal is two down and surely Australia is already on his mind.

