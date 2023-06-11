Novak Djokovic looks pretty. This June 11 is a designated date and, therefore, he maintains the custom of cutting his hair and finishing it off with a close shave. After all, it is not every day that 23 majors are won, the third Roland Garros (2016, 201 and 2023), the second major of the year or, above all, you ascend to the historical peak of your sport. Nole transcends, in a new dimension: 7-6(1), 6-3 and 7-5, in 3h 13m. Poor Casper Ruud, three great finals and three defeats, bows his head and congratulates the man from Belgrade, now ahead of Rafael Nadal and already the most successful player of all time. The boy who dreamed of being Sampras and having all the records has devoured them. He is the oldest champion in Paris – picking up the baton from the Mallorcan – and the first male tennis player to win each Grand Slam at least three times.

In the case of who it is, of course, it ends in this chapter with the corresponding dose of suspense. Because at first Nole is there, but she isn’t there. As much as he looks like an android, a tennis player designed under a sophisticated engineering program, he also suffers, he also suffers. He seems to have stayed in the locker room. Nervousness does not understand classes or pedigrees, hierarchies, and for half an hour the Serb is unrecognizable, at the mercy of the diligent Ruud, the good boy with the face of an actor who, being so good and so docile, is fed up and understands that It is the perfect day to give the big blow and get rid of all that goodism that, paradoxically, is good, but up to a certain point. From time to time it is not bad to get out of the pot. He tries it, he gets sick for a while. But the one that is really good is good, period.

The Nordic starts with a 3-0 in his favor and Djokovic really gets hot, so he asks for water, asks for ice-cold towels, wraps himself with them and begins to process. A brain (privileged for this tennis) at full capacity. What the hell is wrong with you? Easy, Novak, easy. There are 34 grand finals, an outrage; Experience doesn’t win games, but it helps, of course it does. The gray clouds are approaching from La Défense and the forecast says that it will rain this afternoon in Paris, and the same thing the water forces the roof of La Chatrier to close and that gives him a hand. Who knows. The storm approaches the Bois de Boulogne, 16th arrondissement, but does not discharge. He ends up holding back. From 3-0 to 4-1, the Norwegian kept his distance, Ruud resisted, held on. Everything is going well for him, until the one across from him pulls out the catalogue, of course.

The occasion is too juicy for Nole and he already missed one two years ago in New York, that day against the rude Medvedev. The Russian, a bad-tempered man on the track, did not forgive the mistake and deprived him of the end of ends, that of beating Nadal and Federer for the first time. It happens now and in Paris, who was going to say it, territory nadaliano par excellence and so bittersweet for him, painful defeats and hard passages, the place where one day he emptied himself; also, source of pleasure. They are three majors here, like Lendl himself, like the great Wilander, like the picturesque Kuerten. Bigger words already. And that is a tennis player on hard, grass, fast surfaces. Lie. Djokovic would know how to function on Mars, if necessary. The uglier the situation, the stronger the response tends to be. He is like that.

Boundary zone, comfort space

Nadal is not here and he cannot waste it, he tells himself, so he takes the wheel and turns it delicately. History, with a capital letter, turns in parallel. The flags of Serbia that are in the stands – “No-le! No-le! No-le!” – they begin to wave and the Swede Ibrahimovic, a good friend and officially retired, has a great time with another phenomenon, Mbappé; The herculean Zlatan reproduces the maneuver: like this Kylian, he hits it like this, wrapping with the right and the backhand in this other way, flat and long. From Djokovic’s box, he watches another Hercules behind his sunglasses, the quarterback gold, Tom Brady, another who has also decided to stop and has hung up his helmet. And down there Nole is recovering ground, who escapes from the fire that is generated in the plant when the score reflects that Ruud (24 years old and fourth best in the world) has a favorable 5-4 and 0-30.

Ruud volleys in an instant of the final. CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON (EFE)

The Nordic has just signed a monumental point, going back and running for a deep and apparently unreachable balloon, and returning under the legs; he slips off the Balkan when volleying, but finally finds the way out and traces the game back. Years go by, 36 already in his passport, but there are things that don’t change. Djokovic, until the last second of his career, will continue to be Djokovic, the genius and the troublemaker, the colossus of chiaroscuro, as capable of keeping the planet on edge because it does not want to be vaccinated, as of dominating a sport that has forced him chronologically to live with Nadal and Federer, neither more nor less. A feat, his. 6-5 down, he argues with the judge because, he argues, Damien Dumuosis activates the clock too early between serve and serve; he protests, curses, laments. He gets up. He wins the set.

Nole breaks his rivals mentally when he should break them. Wildly. He misses Ruud’s side and gets punished. Six tiebreakers at this Roland Garros, not a single mistake from the number one again. The limit zone, his comfort space. He accumulates 18 misses at the end of the first set, resolved after 81 entertaining minutes, but he already has half a trophy in his pocket and traces a small great abyss. The Norwegian inevitably bleeds at the seams. He fights without losing faith, but by the time he decides what he can do, how he can find some space to re-engage, he is 3-0 behind in the second set and little by little giving way, because Djokovic has put the direct. He makes the rubber in the third, but the champion finishes the work. Another step and then the final loop. 23, like Serena Williams, one of the Margaret Court record, another stimulus ahead.

He arrived three weeks ago in a low profile and pointing to the twenty-something Carlos Alcaraz. He brought down the “favorite”, he said, and today he reaches the top for the first time. This is how they are spent the jackal.

