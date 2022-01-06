Melbourne (AFP)

The case of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic turned into a sports and health crisis after Australia, the world’s number one, was denied entry to its territory and its intention to deport him, before the authorities reversed their decision to immediately deport him to remain in the passenger detention center.

Djokovic, 34, who is suspected of having received a vaccine against the Corona virus or not, arrived at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday after obtaining a medical exemption in preparation for his participation in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament that he holds nine times.

But in the face of a legal challenge from the Serbian star, lawyer Christopher Tran said Australia had no plans to deport him before the final court hearing scheduled for Monday.

On Thursday, the Serbian player submitted a request to appeal the Australian authorities’ decision to cancel his visa and expel him from the country, in a new episode that turned into a diplomatic crisis.

A judicial source said that Melbourne judge Anthony Kelly was scheduled to consider the request of the Serbian, who has been detained by immigration services in Melbourne since his arrival on Wednesday evening, with the intention of participating in the Australian Championship, which begins on January 17, in his quest for the tenth and 21st grand title in his career.

Djokovic announced that he was heading to Melbourne on his Instagram account on Tuesday after receiving a medical exemption, despite his opposition to compulsory vaccination and it was not known whether he had received the vaccine or not.

Djokovic’s trip sparked a crisis between Serbia and Australia, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accusing the host country of “abusing the hero”.

Vucic said he spoke with Djokovic on the phone and told him that the whole of Serbia was with him and that the country’s authorities were taking all measures in order to end the abuse of the best tennis player in the world as soon as possible.

“In line with all standards of international public law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, justice and truth,” he added.

He added, “What is unfair is the political attack against Djokovic, in which everyone is participating, starting with the Prime Minister of Australia, claiming that the laws apply to everyone.”

On the other hand, Serdan, Djokovic’s father, stressed to the demonstrators in Belgrade in support of his son, that he was demanding “to support his son and not to resort to violence.”

He added, “He fulfilled all the necessary conditions in order to enter and participate in the tournament and he would definitely win it because he is the best tennis player in the world.”

The demonstrators in Belgrade raised banners condemning one of them, one of which read, “They are afraid of the best, stop the Corona outbreak.”