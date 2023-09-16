There is no age for Novak Djokovic. Neither distance, effort or achievement is unaffordable for the Serbian. At 36 years old, after having played 13 games in a month, having won two trophies, having traveled from one place to another –Cincinnati, New York, Belgrade and Valencia– and having recovered the number one, in addition to having Having become the most successful tennis player of all time along with the Australian Margaret Court, the Balkan player this Friday offered an extra to eliminate Spain from the Davis Cup. He (6-3 and 6-4 to Alejandro Davidovich, in 1h 48m) decided a series that, if it already seemed complicated, was even more inclined thanks to the defeat in the opening of Albert Ramos against Laslo Djere (double 6-4 , in 1h 26m). The doubles also failed to save their honor late into the night. The team captained by David Ferrer, therefore, will not be in the final phase of the competition, which will be held at the Martín Carpena in Málaga from November 21 to 26.

Wednesday’s overwhelming defeat against the Czech Republic (0-3) exposed the Spanish team to a more than compromised situation. The options were out there. Without those points, the commitment against the Serbs translated into one of the thorniest episodes that Djokovic resolved. In his way, of course. With greatness. Davidovich wanted to raise his head, but Nole did not allow it. There is no better competitor than the one from Belgrade, who has not given up in an individual Davis Cup commitment since 2011; Then he retired against the Argentine Juan Martín del Potro due to a shoulder problem and, from then on, it was the same as almost always: win, win and win. 20 wins in a chain. The latter guides his team towards the end-of-year resolution and redeems him, since last year he did not attend and, he admitted, had a certain conscience.

He marked the limit for Spain, which for the second time since the new format was inaugurated in 2019, is eliminated in the group stage. “Obviously, Carlos’s loss is noticeable,” he commented after Ramos fell in the first stake of the day, referring to the absence of Alcaraz. The Murcian, two in the world at 20 years old, gave up being in Valencia due to fatigue and Ferrer, new to the position, has had to manage a list of circumstances. Without Rafael Nadal, without the new reference or two important guerrillas like Pablo Carreño (injured) and Roberto Bautista (cited, but in cotton), the responsibility was left in the hands of new players in the competition. Neither Davidovich nor Bernabé Zapata – performed by the Czech Tomas Machac – had played any individual match, and Ramos’s background – it does not reach ten matches – is rather short.

Djokovic tries to return the ball to Davidovich. PABLO MORANO (REUTERS)

As a consequence, the Spanish team will not be in Malaga. “Alcaraz has not been able to come and it has given them a lot of confidence to be able to count on Djokovic,” analyzed Ramos, who suffered from the pace of the ball imposed by a faster surface than last year, as well as the good work of a rival, Djere. , which came much more shot. The 37th in the world rolled out the carpet against the Catalan (95th), who has not won a duel on a hard court for almost five years, and Djokovic rounded off the Serbian task in the second turn by neutralizing Davidovich despite the Malaga native beating him; break above in the second set, even. It was of little use to him. The king of the circuit corrected and consolidated his team’s access to the final phase, in which the Czech Republic will also be present. This Saturday’s duel between both teams will decide which of them is first in the group; The one on Sunday between Spain and South Korea is inconsequential.

Two assets for the future

“We have lost all the games, so we cannot be happy. But I have learned to normalize defeats,” said the Spanish captain. “Now it hurts, especially for the players, but I understand and accept it. I am proud of mine,” continued Ferrer, 41 years old. “If I went back I wouldn’t change anything. We have had significant casualties and with Roberto [Bautista] We have tried until the end, but it was not in condition. Álex and Bernabé have made their debut, and it is not easy at all; We lose a classification, but we gain two players for the future,” he said, also surrendered to Djokovic’s potential.

Ferrer, during the series against Serbia. Kai Forsterling (EFE)

Thumbs down, Nole handed down the sentence and further tarnished Ferrer’s debut at the helm. The man from Alicante, retired since 2019, replaced Sergi Bruguera and upon his arrival he has not been able to count on any of the mainstays. He missed Spain and Alcaraz in La Fonteta de San Luis, a lot. But not only to him, also to the second unit’s work. The numbers are stark: only one set in favor – the one obtained by the Granollers-Davidovich duo in the doubles on the first day – and 12 against. On this occasion, both could not scratch anything against Kecmanovic and Cacic (6-4 and 7-6(13). The host of the Finals said goodbye on a day when the pavilion registered problems with the air conditioning and a couple of threats The atmosphere had little to do with that of Wednesday’s frigid premiere; this time, crowded stands and Davis climate. It wasn’t enough. A certain Djokovic was passing by…

“I continue to enjoy competing in this competition, for my country. “It inspires me,” said number one. “The Grand Slam season is over and here I represent my country. For me it is a huge pleasure and privilege. We have qualified and now I think about tomorrow; The plan is to play at least one game. Then I will rest a little because I have played a lot. I’ll see what I want to do between now and the end of the year, but above all I think about Malaga. It is the priority along with the Turin Masters Cup,” confirmed Nole, who until now, he says, had not played an indoor match with so much humidity.

FINLAND SLAMS CROATIA A.C. The day led to the elimination of Croatia, host in Split and owner of two titles; the second of them, achieved in 2018. Dino Prizmic (168th in the world) lost 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3 against Otto Virtanen (125th), while Emil Ruusuvuori (57th) won 7-6 (3 ) and 6-4 to Borna Gojo (77th). With the Netherlands qualified, the Nordics and the United States will play it out on the last day. In Bologna, the Italian team came back in both individual matches, thanks to the efforts made by Matteo Arnaldi (2-6, 6-4 and 6-3 against Cristian Garín) and Lorenzo Sonego (3-6, 7-5 and 6-4 to Nicolás Jarry). The first achieved his first victory in the Davis Cup. Both teams, however, have options to accompany Canada in the classification. In Group B, in Manchester, Great Britain's victory eliminated Switzerland. The Scot Andy Murray spent more than three hours to defeat Leandro Riedi (152nd) 6-7 (7), 6-4 and 6-4 and after the draw achieved by Stanislas Wawrinka against Cameron Norrie (7-5 ​​and 6- 4), decided the doubles: double 6-3 from Daniel Evans and Neal Skupski to Dominic Stricker and Wawrinka. His team, therefore, is an inch away from the last phase.

