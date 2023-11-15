Sinner wins, but Djokovic shows. Boos from the public at the ATP Finals. And Nole…

Novak Djokovic bowed to Jannik Sinner after a great match. The world tennis phenomenon lost against the Italian tennis player number 4 in the world, who has now demonstrated that he is at the highest level and can play against anyone without fear. Also His Majesty Djokovic.

The Serbian gave up, but only after a battle of 3 beautiful sets. During the match he was seen protesting to the referee (moreover there were at least a couple of errors against Djokovic, one highlighted by…. Hawkeye’s VAR), getting booed by the Turin crowd (all, as expected, lightened in favor of Sinner) and respond with his usual personality: finger in ear when he won the second set in the tie-break.

Then at the end of the match at a changeover, while the spectators – as they said – were booing him, Nole ironically smiled and ‘accompanied’ them by miming the gesture of the ‘conductor’. As always, showing that character that allowed him to win 24 Slam tournaments, becoming the most successful tennis player in the world (ahead of Rafa Nadal with 22 and Roger Federer with 20).

See also MotoGP | Quartararo: "I'm already at the limit, I don't know where to improve"



Read also



Incredible, Sinner fabulous but risks elimination from the ATP Finals.

Jannik out of the semi-finals if.. The combinations



Djokovic and the toilet break with Sinner. Panatta: “I would have bet on it”

Novak Djokovic, among other things, at the beginning of the second set, after losing the first at the final rush (7-5) and suffering a break in the eleventh game when leading 40-0, took advantage of this to ask for a toilet break. “I would have bet he would ask for a break to break up the rhythm – said Adriano Panatta live from Rai microphones – He always does.”

“But look anyway, Sinner doesn’t care: he stays there calmly”, the words of the former Italian tennis champion and winner of a Roland Garros and a historic Davis Cup with Paolo Bertolucci, Corrado Barazzutti and Tonino Zugarelli.

Novak Djokovic (photo Lapresse)



Djokovic loses to Sinner at the ATP Finals. “Jannik deserved to win”

At the end of the match, a warm embrace between Djokovic and Sinner at the net. Then in the press conference, nice words from Novak towards Jannik with whom he had won 3-0 sets in the semifinal at Wimbledon a few months ago (much closer match than the score suggests). “Last time we were in the semifinals at Wimbledon, I won in three sets but it was hard fought, a few points made the difference. I think that on that occasion he played like today, but this time perhaps he served better and was more courageous on the important points. He deserved to win because in the important points I gave him the opportunity to take control of the points. I was in the exchange and I should have put my foot down, I didn’t and he did. He absolutely deserved to win.”

See also That's who Scheiner is, the deputy who leads Cardinale in European football Read alsoFabulous sinner: Djokovic knocked out. “There is no better place to beat the number one in the world”

ATP Finals, Djokovic: “Turin crowd? Normal behavior, I expected it”

The crowd booed him. Novak Djokovic explains in the press conference after the defeat against Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals: “I expected it, he’s the only Italian here and he plays in Italy, there’s a lot of hype and he’s in great form, so it’s normal that people wanted him to be the winner.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

