In a suit and tie he makes a good impression, and we know that he is still hungry for records and victories. But Novak Djokovic speaks more and more like a politician, in every interview, every off-court occasion, he doesn’t hold back from saying what he thinks is wrong with the current management of world tennis. Precisely for this reason, a few years ago, supported by his inseparable and Canadian friend Vasek Pospisil, he had founded the Ptpa, a tennis players’ union which aimed at better management of prize money, the calendar and everything that causes problems for top and not-so-top players.

After the US Open victory, Nole decided to take a period of rest to recharge, participate in the Ryder Cup of golf, enjoy his family and take care of personal affairs including the change of management which will change at the end of the year following the divorce from Edoardo Artaldi and Elena Cappellaro. Obviously there was no shortage of interviews, a favorite sport of the Big 3 in this period, the last one with the Serbian Sportal in which she made it clear how she thinks about some of the issues most felt by her colleagues. Among these there is certainly the “minimum wage” issue. The ATP recently launched the Baseline project to provide for players who have financial problems especially following long stops and injuries. And it is precisely to them that Nole speaks, with an almost programmatic speech. “I know well the effort and economic difficulties that one has to face when one does not have enough money to travel, to stay at tournaments. I know what it means to not be able to afford physiotherapists or coaches if you don’t have a federation behind you that supports you: for the This is the situation for 90% of the players currently active. It was also my situation for a long time given that I came from Serbia.” Now Nole wants to use his power and visibility to start changing history, not only on the pitch: “There are players among the top 180 in the world who arrive at the end of the year and are at zero – Nole told Sportal – Through the Ptpa as an association that represents the interests of the players 100%, we want to try to achieve our final goal through various initiatives and projects. Whether this will happen in the near or distant future depends on the response of the tennis system towards Ptpa. Currently the answer is still rather negative. There are those who ignore and those who pretend that we don’t exist…”.