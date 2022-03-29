The Serbian, who had to skip tournaments on American hardcourt because he is not vaccinated, will enter the Principality’s Masters 1000

The clay season will have special significance for Novak Djokovic. Red will be the color of the restart for the number 1 in the world, who is already preparing for the tournaments that will lead to the big event, Roland Garros: the Serbian is in fact training in his Belgrade in view of Monte Carlo. With an eye on what happens in Miami: Daniil Medvedev, in the event of the semifinal, will return to being number 1 in the ATP rankings after the brief interlude between Dubai (Djokovic’s defeat against Vesely) and Indian Wells (exit of the Russian in the third round against Monfils).

Programming – The Principality tournament will start on 10 April and will be the first Masters 1000 on clay, while the following week the 500 in Barcelona and 250 in Belgrade are scheduled: the Serbian will participate in the home tournament, in which last year he came the defeat in the semifinals against Aslan Karatsev (in Monte Carlo it was Daniel Evans, in the second round, who eliminated Nole). Djokovic is already registered, as well as world number 7 Andrey Rublev. In May, the last two major events (both Masters 1000) before Roland Garros, scheduled from 23 May, will then touch first in Madrid and then in Rome. See also Sampdoria, the challenge of salvazze: determination, play, ailments.

In Paris – Two weeks ago, Amelie Mauresmo – director of Roland Garros – spoke like this: “As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Novak Djokovic’s participation in the French Open”. Everything suggests that Nole will be able to play all season on clay, effectively starting a season so far twisted: only three games played by the Serbian, all in Dubai. While waiting to understand when Rafael Nadal will return – the goal is to be in Rome, scheduled for May 8 -, the red player will certainly have Djokovic among the protagonists. Nole paws, the countdown has started in Montecarlo. The season of the Serbian is about to begin for real.

