Paris (dpa)

Djokovic, the 2016 champion, had no difficulty overcoming Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas, ranked 92nd in the world, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in their first match at Roland Garros.

The runner-up said 4 times, most recently last year: “Pablo is a player who specializes in clay courts and has strength in the front and back kicks, but I remained focused. The third set was difficult because he raised his level, but I remained focused and raised the level of my service and I am really happy.”

He continued: “It is important that I stay present and think only of the next opponent, I feel good on the field, play with confidence, serve and shoot well.”

I think the preparations have been good for Roland Garros so I hope to go far in this tournament. The Serbian, seeking his 19th grand slam title, will next meet with Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis, who defeated Australian James Duckworth, knowing that Djokovic won all three matches that brought him together in Lithuania, the last of which was in the second round in France last year.

Federer, the defending champion in 2009, reached the third round for the 16th time in the tournament, defeating Croatian world number 47 Marin Cilic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in two hours and 35 minutes.

The Swiss renewed his victory over his opponent for the tenth time in 11 meetings that brought them together, as the former world number three achieved his only victory over Federer in the semi-finals of the US Open in 2014 when he went and won the title.

On the other hand, the Czech Karolina Pliskova was eliminated from the second round of the women’s singles at the French Open after losing to American Sloane Stephens.