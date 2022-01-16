The long battle is over for real this time. Novak Djokovic he will not play the Australian Open 2022 and will have to leave Australia as soon as possible. The Serbian tennis player, number 1 in the world, who tried in every possible way to take part in the first Grand Slam of the season despite not having complied with the vaccination obligation – required by the Canberra government in order to enter the country – has seen his last appeal, filed against the second cancellation of the visa. There decision was made unanimously by judges James Allsop, Anthony Besanko and David O’Callaghan.

In this case the court’s task was ‘only’ to assess whether the decision taken by the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke – who had ordered the expulsion of the Serb – was illegal, irrational or legally unreasonable. The judges did not find any elements that justified one of these three hypotheses and therefore Djokovic’s departure was confirmed. Now the tennis player will remain in custody in Melbourne until his effective expulsion. Usually such a decision also includes a ban on re-entry to the country for a further three years, but there are exceptions. In fact, the thesis with which the local government minister had canceled Djokovic’s visa is therefore confirmed, that is, that his presence on Australian territory could become a risk to “health and public order” and “could be counterproductive for vaccination efforts by others in Australia ”.