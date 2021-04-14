Monaco (AFP)

Serbian first seed Novak Djokovic overcame the hurdle of rising Italian Yannick Sener easily, at the start of his quest for a third title in the Monte Carlo tournament, the second of the 1000-point tournaments for the Masters, by beating him 6-4 6-2 in the second round, in his first match since being crowned champion For the Australian Open in February.

The Serbian, who was crowned at the beginning of the season with the Australian Open title for the third consecutive and ninth time in his career, had little difficulty eliminating the 19-year-old Italian, who arrived last week in the Miami Masters final, before losing to Polish Hubert Horkach.

Djokovic, who, like the other top seeders, was exempted from the first round, settled his meeting with Sener in an hour and 34 minutes, after breaking the young Italian’s serve five times during the match.

The Serbian continues his quest for a third title in this tournament, after 2012 and 2015 and the 37th in the 1000-point Masters tournaments, facing Horkach or Britain’s Daniel Evans.

Russian Andrei Rublev, seeded sixth, began his career strongly as well, and qualified for the third round, beating Italian Salvatore Caruso 6-3 6-2.

The next Russian was exempted from a disappointing exit from the semi-finals of the Miami Masters at the hands of Horcas, who continued his career until winning the title, from the first round similar to the other top seeders, led by Serbian Novak Djokovic I and Spaniard Rafael Nadal III.

The 23-year-old, coming from a disappointing exit from the semi-finals of the Miami Masters at the hands of Horkach, in the third round, which he reaches for the first time in the emirate, out of four entries in the main draw, meets the winner of the match between Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, the ninth, and American Tommy Paul.

Italian Fabio Fonnini reached the fifteenth and defending champion of 2019 as a result of the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the Corona virus, by beating Australian Jordan Thompson 6-3 6-3, to face Serbian Philip Krajinovic, who won easily 6-0, 6-3 over Argentine Juan Inacio Londero Who qualified directly to the second round, after replacing the second-seeded Russian Daniel Medvedev, who withdrew from the tournament due to his infection with the Coronavirus.

The 14th Bulgarian Gregor Dimitrov also qualified by beating Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 7-6 6-4, to strike a possible date in the third round with 11-time tournament champion Nadal, who starts his career against Argentine Federico Delbonis, and Chilean Christian Garen XVI by defeating Australian John Melman 6-1 6-4 to face the Greek Stephanos Tsitsipas, the fourth.

Argentine Diego Schwarzmann, the seventh, was the most prominent victim of the second round, losing to the Norwegian Casper Rudd 3-6 3-6, while Belgian David Jovan qualified at the eleventh with an easy victory over Italian Marco Cicinato 6-4 6-0.