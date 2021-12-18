Two days ago he was in Belgrade, to attend the Euroleague match between the Red Star of Belgrade and Barcelona, ​​but yesterday he took part in the presentation of a series of commemorative stamps dedicated to him. Between one public engagement and another, however, Novak Djokovic has not yet made it known anything about his tennis programs at the beginning of the year. Australia yes, Australia no? The land of the koalas still hopes to see its champion, nine times winner in Melbourne, but between the world number 1 and the “down under” landing there are a couple of oceans and a small dose of anti-covid serum. After the Davis Cup, Nole had said she would decide what to do later, once she carefully read all the records of the Government of the State of Victoria, where Melbourne is located. At the moment he is still enrolled in the ATP Cup, starting on January 1st in Sydney, but he has not yet started from Europe. Maybe waiting for news.

The crack

–

In fact, in the last few days it seems that a small crack has opened from which filters a glimmer of hope for Nole. This is a double commission of experts, commissioned by the local government, which will have to decide whether an unvaccinated player will be able to participate in the Australian Open even if he is not vaccinated. The player, or the player, will have to present to the two committees a series of reasons for the lack of immunization and will also have to demonstrate that once on the ground in Melbourne it will not pose a danger to other tennis players and to the Australian population. The confirmation came from the sports minister of Victoria, Martin Pakula, who spoke to The Age newspaper: “This is the first major event that provides this double level of safety and we think it can lead to excellent results in terms of prevention”. However, the minister stresses that it is not a ploy to have the Serbian champion, who could win the Australian Open for the tenth time this year: “If Djokovic prefers not to get vaccinated and will not be admitted by the committee of experts, then he will not be able to take the field. He will have to demonstrate valid reasons for not being able to get vaccinated., and like him all the others.