The Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who is already training hard in Melbourne to prepare for the Australian Open, is at the top of the table and will make his debut in the first Grand Slam of the year against a player from the previous phase.

He could then face Serbian Lajovic in the second round and Matteo Berrettini in the third, before meeting Carreño or Norrie in the round of 16 and Novak Djokovic in a hypothetical quarter-final. In addition, in the semifinals Rafa Nadal would wait for him.