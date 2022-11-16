Novak Djokovic has reasons to smile on this Turin Wednesday. The 35-year-old Serbian has just beaten Andrei Rublev (6-4, 6-1, in 1h07m) and sealed his passport to the semifinals of the Masters Cup for the eleventh time and, he remarks, playing one of his best matches this year; A journalist also announces to him that his former coach, Boris Becker, imprisoned for six months for financial crimes, will be released on parole before Christmas and he is grateful for the “very good news”; and thirdly, an Australian reporter asks him about the twist (not yet made official) in his relationship with Australia, which will pardon him after what happened in January and, therefore, he will obtain the visa that will allow him to travel there in December, according to the country’s media.

“I am very happy with what has come to me. Obviously it is a relief for me and my people to know this after what has happened this year. Did it positively affect my game today? I would like to believe so, ”says the 21-big champion, who chats before the watchful eye of his agent, the Italian Elena Capellaro. “Knowing that now everything is clear, what I am going to do during the pre-season and that I will start next year in Australia takes the pressure off me and my team. It’s great. That’s where I’ve won the most and, of course, I want to go back there and play tennis, which is what I do best. I hope to have a great Australian summer ”, continues the Balkan, just three wins away from celebrating his sixth Masters.

In the case of achieving it, Djokovic would equal the record of the great Roger Federer – retired from the tracks for two months – and would capture a new record. Implacable against Rublev, a player with magnificent shots but who tends to fall apart easily, the Serb faces the decisive stretch of the master event with a good shot of spirits and in an enviable state of form. During the fall he has triumphed in Tel Aviv and Astana, and recently also reached the Paris-Bercy final. That afternoon he beat him to the young Holger Rune, but in Turin so far he has not made the slightest concession; He struck down Stefanos Tsitsipas on the first day – a number one contender, from then on with no options – and did the same with the Russian.

“I always have to prove something to myself and to others”, he answers when asked about his remarkable performance in the final stretch of the season: 21 wins and only two losses – against Auger-Aliassime in the Laver Cup and the one mentioned in Bercy – ever since he stormed onto the grass at Wimbledon. “I still want to move on, I don’t feel like the end of my career is near. I feel motivated, I still want to keep pushing myself ”, he points out. And now, with the green light from Australia – which a priori He was going to prevent him from entering until 2025–, he does not find a better incentive than the return to where his nightmare began, the most complicated year of his career.

“This season has been very unusual, I have missed many tournaments [dos grandes y cuatro Masters 1000, entre otros]. But at the same time I can say that I have learned a lot about myself and the world I live in, and also about some people who have behaved in a certain way during the process. I always appreciate going through these kinds of experiences, I try to be positive and optimistic in life. I look forward to starting next year in Australia. We’ll see how it goes”, says Nole, quoted on Friday with the Russian Daniil Medvedev at the close of the group stage.

THIS IS HOW THE MASTERS CUP GOES AC | Turin Format.

Two groups with four members each. The best two will access the semifinals, in which the first of the Green Group will be measured against the second of the Red and vice versa. Results and program.

Wednesday 16: Djokovic, 6-4 and 6-1 against Rublev; Tsitsipas-Medvedev (21.00). Thursday 17: Nadal-Ruud (2:00 p.m.) and Aliassime-Fritz (9:00 p.m., also at Movistar). See also Navalny's lawyer was detained near the court groups.

Green: 1.- Ruud (classified). 2.- Fritz. 3.- Aliassime. 4.- Nadal (eliminated).

Red: 1.- Djokovic (qualified). 2.- Rublev. 3.- Medvedev. 4.- Tsitsipas. Calendar.

Semifinals: Saturday 19, at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Final: Sunday 20, at 7:00 p.m.

