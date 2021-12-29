At the end of this whole story, Netflix could buy the rights to a new thrilling series: “In Australia with Djokovic”. If yesterday the organizers were quick to say that no, Djokovic had not canceled himself from the ATP Cup, today the official announcement has arrived: Novak Djokovic will not be in Sydney for the team tournament that will start on January 1st. The reason, according to what is learned from the Serbian press, is the request, rejected, for a medical exemption for the Sydney tournament.

Push and pull

A continuous push and pull, more media than anything else, with the world of tennis hanging on the lips of the Serbian number 1 and capable of winning 3 out of 4 Grand Slams in the past season. The crux is always vaccination, which he doesn’t want to talk about. Nobody knows if in the end Novak got vaccinated or not, even if, considering his “naturalistic” approach to life, he seems more aligned for no than for yes. The government of Victoria, the state in which Melbourne is located, would be faltering under the insistent demands of Tennis Australia, anxious about not having the super champion at the starting gates of the Australian Grand Slam. A special rule would be ready for him to take the field in Melbourne even if he was not vaccinated. A special medical exemption that could also be extended to other top players who are not immunized but which would not have been considered valid