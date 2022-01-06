Novak Djokovic, rejected by Australia for an irregular visa, will be able to stay in Melbourne until Monday 10 January. The Serbian tennis player no vax, who aims to participate in the Australian Open thanks to a vaccine exemption, achieved a first, partial victory in the online hearing attended by his lawyers. The expulsion order will not be implemented before Monday.

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s lawyers hope to settle the case to allow the 34-year-old from Belgrade to participate in the tournament, which opens on January 17. Djokovic meanwhile is confined to Carlton’s Park Hotel, as The Age newspaper explains. The government has not opposed the injunction guaranteeing the tennis player’s stay in Australia until Monday, when the new hearing is scheduled, in which judge Anthony Kelly is ready to accept any elements provided by Djokovic.