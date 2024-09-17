The tennis champion Novak Djokovic takes a stand on smartphone use by young people. In an interview with Serbian television ‘Blic TV’ she explained that her two children Stefan (10 years old) and Tara (7 years old) “complain because they are the only ones at school without a cell phone, I explain to them that this way we differentiate ourselves from the others, because we are stubborn both in a positive and negative sense. It is important that people become a little more aware of what is happening around us, there is no need to follow the herd“.

The thoughts of the Serbian champion, often criticized for his counter-current positions during the Covid emergency, also focused on the digital age: “Today there are the challenges of social networks, we despise young people and say that they are incompetent, that they know nothing. It is inevitable because we live in the digital age. I am the parent of two small children and I ask myself the same questions”.

Surely Djokovic would sign the petition on Change.org ‘Stop smartphones and social media under 16 and 14: every technology has its right time’, which calls on the Italian government to ban the personal use of smartphones by minors under 14 and the opening of social media profiles to children under 16. The petition, which has now reached over 22 thousand signatures, has seen the signatures of many actors from the National Union of Theatre and Audiovisual Interpreters, including Paola Cortellesi and Pierfrancesco Favino.