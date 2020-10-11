Rafa Nadal, in a match on the Philippe Chatrier court at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal faces this Sunday Novak Djokovic in the end of Roland Garros from 15.00. The match between the Serbian, number one in the world, and the Spanish, number two, puts the final touch on an anomalous Grand Slam that has been played with little public due to the pandemic and with the autumn cold in Paris, instead of the good spring time, as usual in this major which ends with the most repeated confrontation in history. This is the 56th time that Nadal and Nole have met, with 29 victories for the Balkan and 26 for the Spaniard, who dominates in clashes on clay with 17 wins and seven losses. The meeting will mark the fight for who will become the greatest tennis player of all time: the Balearic (34 years old), with 19 greats, seeks to equal the 20 Grand Slams of Roger Federer (39), while Novak (33) has the chance to get 18. Nole is looking to beat Nadal in his favorite tournament – 99 wins and two losses and has lifted the trophy 12 times – after winning the Australian Open in January and defeating Federer at Wimbledon in the summer of 2019 after save several match balls. With the backstory and conditions that are more favorable to Djokovic, the two best in the world meet in the Philippe Chatrier. Follow the game live: