Melbourne (dpa)

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic expressed his hope to be the “best”, as well as to equal the record for the number of titles won by any player in the history of his participation in the four major “Grand Slam” tournaments.

Djokovic, 35, believes that the opportunity to equalize this record, which is held by Spaniard Rafael Nadal, through the Australian Open, is an additional incentive for him before starting to participate in the tournament, which begins tomorrow, Monday. “Of course it is. That’s why I continue to play at a professional level, because I want to be the best. I want to win the big tournaments in the world,” Djokovic said in a press conference today, Saturday.

Nadal has won 22 titles in the four major “Grand Slam” tournaments over the course of his professional career so far, compared to 21 titles for Djokovic.

“I’m in very good shape,” Djokovic added. But at the same time, he expects strong competition from young players. “There are many young players now who are eager to succeed and win trophies,” Djokovic said.