The Greek gives in 3-0 without taking advantage of the Serbian’s moment of emptiness in the 2nd set. Nole equals Nadal at 22 Grand Slams and returns to number 1, becoming the tennis player with the most weeks at the top of the ranking

Novak Djokovic is a man on a mission and no one can stop him. At least not Stefanos Tsitsipas, who in the second Grand Slam final of his career gives up to the Serbian 3 sets to 0 6-3 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) and abandons his childhood dream, that of becoming number 1 in the world. He makes three in one go, Nole, who wins the tenth Australian Open and returns to the world throne after being overthrown for his anti-vaccine choices. Djokovic reaches Rafa Nadal with 22 Grand Slams in his career and beyond, with 374 weeks he also surpasses Steffi Graf and becomes the player for the longest time on the throne in the history of the racket. The expulsion from Australia just 12 months ago is a memory erased with greatness. Washed with tears that he can’t stop, in the arms of his mother, his brother. Hiccups that we had only seen after the defeat in New York, stopped one game from the Grand Slam. But these have the sweet taste of rebirth. See also Djokovic, Murray, Alcaraz and six Italians: the Monday program at Wimbledon

Like a wounded beast, the Serbian mauled all his rivals despite a thigh muscle problem in the first part of the tournament and other controversies, this time due to his father Srdjan, photographed with pro-Putin supporters and remained outside his son’s box for the semifinal and final. He is fuel on Nole’s fire, who crosses the finish line with his foot on the accelerator without even stopping at the motorway service station.

The match — Nole starts strong right away, with the help of a Tsitsipas who is too foul and cunningly hammered on the backhand by his rival which leads him to make a mistake. Djokovic’s break comes in the fourth game, with the Greek even serving on a silver platter with a double fault. Nothing to do for Stefanos who can’t hang up the Serbian who closes the partial 6-3 in 36 minutes and 95 percent of points with his first serve. In the second set Djokovic has a sharp decline, especially nervous. He can’t immediately detach his rival and starts arguing and getting nervous with his box. At 5-4 even Tsitsispas has the opportunity to snatch the serve and the second set from Nole, but gives away too much and more due to his demerit than thanks to the Serbian, the partial is played at the tie break. Which is the fair of mistakes and horrors on both sides. With Djokovic ahead 4-1 who makes a comeback but closes, again with two gifts from Tsitsi, on 7-5. See also "Djokovic Case" live: draw for the box in Australia | Possible deportation, last minute

The end — Up two sets to zero, Nole goes to the locker room to change, a long break in which perhaps he mulls over his mistakes. He returns to the field without the eye of the tiger and gives up immediately for the 1-0 Greek. A shock that does him good, because he immediately slips into all the ingenuity of Tsitsipas and recovers the break, 1-1. Now he seems lighter, the Serbian has taken over the game. We proceed on serve until 5-4 in which Nole attacks, taking 30-30 on the Greek’s serve which is needed to stay in the game. Tsitsipas closes with an ace for 5-5. Holds for 6-5 Nole. And the 3rd set is also played at the tie break. Tsitsipas gives away, Djoker goes up 3-0. The Cup is there waiting for him, at 5-2 after a very long exchange he concedes a minibreak to the Greek, 5-3. Three match points, the first two on the Greek serve go away. The third is the good one for the story. See also Australian Open winner: Nadal is the brightest star in the sky

