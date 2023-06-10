What do I do with Novak, do I beat him to death? Or do I lengthen the points to the maximum? What do I do?”, a desperate Carlos Alcaraz asks the stands, who is terribly uncomfortable from the first point. He is in the first Roland Garros semifinal of his life and some have been wrong predicting a clear victory for the Murcian against possibly the best tennis player of all time. Novak Djokovic is always a favorite when he jumps onto a court. And if he does it with a new Grand Slam final on the horizon, even more so. He is looking for his 34th Major final. Insuperable. Dominates Serbian. The Murcian suffers. He shouldn’t surprise anyone, but he surprises many.

Juan Carlos Ferrero, one of those who did not trust before the semifinal, is serious. But he transmits confidence to his pupil. He tells her to cheer up, to move, and to try different things. “Everyone has a plan… until he gets the first punch.” It is the best-known phrase of Mike Tyson, one of the best boxers in history with the permission of Muhammad Ali, Rocky Marciano and Sugar Ray Leonard. They were all terrific and they all always went out into the ring with a very clear plan… Until they received the first blow and then it became an exercise in survival.

Tyson is in the first row of the Philippe Chatrier and records the game all the time with his mobile. He has a good time. Like everyone. Tennis is similar to boxing. Only a net separates the fighters, who do not hit each other in the face, but with the racket. Grief is physical and psychological. It is not enough to have a prodigious doll. And it’s key to have a plan after taking the first punch. Alcaraz has it. And he shows it by recovering from the loss of the first round with a beautiful second, in which both players offer the best of their repertoire. And in the melee Alcaraz prevails.

The tables have turned. A partial for each one and a new three-set match, with more than two hours of beating on the body, yes. Alcaraz has reached the semifinal fresher, with four hours less on the track than Djokovic. The crowded stands of the Philippe Chatrier have just witnessed nearly 80 minutes of fantastic tennis, in an afternoon that is so reminiscent of those in which the same Serb and another Spaniard, from Manacor, make the difficult easy. They curl the loop and there are reasons to dream, because when the temperature rises and Alcaraz warms up we understand that anything can happen. Better Djokovic in the first set (6-3). Better Alcaraz in the second (5-7).

It’s hot and there are many fans in the stands. 30 degrees in Paris in the hottest edition of Roland Garros in memory in a long time. Not a drop of water in two weeks in a tournament that is usually affected by inclement weather. It is also windy and, like the sun, it is something that does not bother Alcaraz at all, used to the heat and air. Optimism spreads in the Murcian box. Ferrero is encouraged.

However, at the beginning of the third sleeve, what nobody expected happens. 1-1 and Alcaraz is injured when he goes to backhand a simple ball. It’s a cramp. Or so it seems. Has the Murcian hydrated well during the match? Ought. What has gone wrong this time in his body? We will know soon. “It will pass, it will pass …”, Ferrero reassures Alcaraz when he changes sides, after seeing how the chair umpire takes away an entire game for being attended by the physio outside the allowed deadlines by regulation. The 2-1 comes free to Djokovic. And 3-1, too, since Alcaraz does not move. “I can’t, I can’t,” complains the number 1 in the world. He doesn’t back out, but he can’t. And so the dream of him vanishes. What follows is a mock match, in which Djokovic celebrates a few points more than necessary against an opponent who is moving on one leg on the center court of Roland Garros.

The French public boos the Serb for his rudeness and amplifies a little more that love-hate relationship that exists between Philippe Chatrier and Novak Djokovic. Farewell with honors for Alcaraz, who shows that he can fight whoever and wherever. But at 20 years old, his body also leaves worrying signs: he fails again in a highly demanding duel. Carlitos will win Roland Garros. That is sure. But unfortunately it won’t be this year.