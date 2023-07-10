The laughter of Novak Djokovic and his clique while playing Ludo ends when the Serb is warned that the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia has withdrawn from the duel against Elena Rybakina and, therefore, he must jump to center prematurely . Nole takes off her sunglasses, goes into the dressing room and dresses in impeccable white – like in San Fermín, which is July 10, but without a sash and scarf – to celebrate another of those achievements that surround her lavish career. This Monday, the clouds do not download in London, but the numbers rain. Absolutely impressive about the Balkan, superior to the Polish Hubert Hurkacz and quoted in the Wimbledon quarterfinals with the Russian Andrei Rublev, classified the previous day.

“I can’t remember the last time I felt so miserable to the rest. It has not been a game in which I have enjoyed a lot, really ”, he admits after solving (7-6 (6), 7-6 (6) 5-7 and 6-4, after 3h 07m) with a small start the second episode of the match with Hubert Hurkacz, since the night before the action had to be interrupted due to the rule of the hour –with two sets already in his favor– and in the restart he missed a set. It is the first that this edition yields and the loss essentially responds to the fact that the rival has placed nothing more and nothing less than 33 direct kicks; that is to say, the highest number that has been registered against him, master to the rest, since the American Sam Querrey endorsed him 31 in 2016.

More information

In any case, Djokovic confirms his extraordinary expertise on grass and is three steps away from reaching his 24th major in the territory he always wanted to conquer. “I feel like I have a great connection to this track. I feel more and more comfortable and with a better chance of winning here, ”he launches. “Rublev is different from Hurkacz, very powerful and very fast. I don’t want to talk too much about tactics, I’ll keep it to myself, but I’ll have to be prepared. He is a top-10 for a long time and is looking for his first semifinal of a Grand Slam. I hope he doesn’t make it ”, Nole continues, almost always accurate. Between one day and the next, Hurkacz has disposed of a couple of balls of break and he succeeds in one that expands his credit a little; On the contrary, seven opportunities have vanished for him, but no one beats him in the tiebreaker and at closing time, he does not hesitate.

The Serbian thing and the tie breaks They are big words. With the two that have signed up against Hurkacz, he already has 14 in Grand Slams, an unusual figure in the Open Era (from 1968). “On this track he is practically unbeatable, here he floats”, describes Feliciano López. And they corroborate the facts. Once again, to take note.

the third centenary

With this latest victory, Djokovic already has 90 in the major Londoner in the 100 games he has played; this season there are 17 in a row in the Grand Slams, full, so it is only one of the sequence signed by the Swede Mats Wilander in 1988, still far from the record that he set himself (27) in 2021. He accumulates 2,189 days without falling in London, 3,655 on Center Court, since losing the 2013 final to Andy Murray; he has chained 43 wins on the green table of the Cathedral and 32 in the English tournament, since he was bombarded by Querrey seven years ago. Gone is Pete Sampras himself, 31. He has something (or a lot) of irrational the link that he has consolidated with Wimbledon, being like he is king of Australia and cement.

A panel with Alcaraz, Djokovic, Federer, Sampras and Borg adorns a wall at the club. SEBASTIEN BOZON (AFP)

Only Roger Federer (119) and Jimmy Connors (102) had crossed the hundred-year barrier of matches and now he, the current lord and master, does it. Somehow, against nature. It is not a manual bomber nor does it propose the classic record of game on grass; He bases his productivity from the bottom line, but no one exercises like the one from Belgrade and, furthermore, it is enough to take a look at the ATP list and examine the high levels to detect the absence of specialists who are capable of facing him. “I think the only person right now who can honestly take down or bother Novak on grass is Berrettini… On this surface you need a bomb to get free points; If not, you’re in trouble”, says the Australian Kyrgios from a distance, one of the few who relatively controls the stage.

In it top-20, it can be said that only Taylor Fritz, Hurkacz himself, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz can gather attributes more or less worthy of the surface; the first two hurrying, and the two young people being upstarts and still with a world to discover, far from the trade that he possesses, the man who wants everything. Day after day, Djokovic continues to record his name in the history books.

NOBODY COUNTED ON EUBANKS AC | London In a day of withdrawals, because Jiri Lehecka’s match against Daniil Medvedev was added to Haddad Maia’s men’s draw when the Russian already dominated by two sets (6-4 and 6-2), the surprising touch was provided by the American Christopher Eubanks. The American, 27 years old and 43rd in the world, beat the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4 and 6-4) and will face the Muscovite in the penultimate round tournament round. Eubanks, a stranger to the public who does not delve much into the information about the circuit, had never gone so far in a big game or offered notable tracks in the elite until this month. However, he won the Majorcan title and is now experiencing glory days at the All England Club, where he continues to win fans due to his sympathy and progression. Monteiro, Norrie, O’Connell and now the Greek have paid for his unexpected summer takeoff.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.