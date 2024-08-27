New York (dpa)

Serbian veteran Novak Djokovic was crowned the King of Arthur Ashe Stadium after winning the first round of the men’s singles at the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year. Djokovic, a four-time champion, defeated Moldovan Radu Albot 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 to claim his 78th win on the tournament’s main court in New York, setting a new record.

The win puts Djokovic level with Roger Federer on the all-time US Open wins with 89. “I didn’t know that, to be honest,” Djokovic said after the match. “It’s the biggest stadium, and certainly the loudest in the history of our sport.”

“The evening matches are the best in the world at Arthur Ashe Stadium and since the stadium is covered, it’s been a lot more intense. It’s a lot more energy,” Djokovic said, according to the PA Media news agency. “Obviously with some of the new rules this year and the fans being able to move around, there’s a lot more going on on the court.”

“It’s now midnight. I like night matches, maybe not this late, but it was still a lot of fun,” Djokovic said. “I wanted to start the tournament the right way, and I think I did.” American Frances Tiafoe advanced by beating compatriot Aleksandar Kovacevic in three sets, American Brandon Nakasima knocked out Denmark’s Holger Rune, and Australian Rinki Hijikata beat Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fuketa.