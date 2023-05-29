Paris (Reuters)

Novak Djokovic began his quest for a record-breaking men’s Grand Slam singles title, claiming the 23rd title of his career with a 6-3 6-2 7-6(6) victory over Aleksandar Kovacevich in the first round of the French Open on Monday.

The twice French champion battled his way through the first two sets before meeting resistance from the 24-year-old American whose lack of experience was then shown in the tiebreaker on the world’s largest clay court.

Djokovic ended the encounter with a stunning return of his opponent’s serve on his first match point.

Djokovic will next meet Hungarian Marton Fucovic for a place in the third round.