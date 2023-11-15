Turin (AFP)

Serbian Novak Djokovic, ranked number one in the world, suffered a surprise loss to Italian Jannik Sinner IV 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-2) in the final ATP tennis tournament, which forces him to wait for his final match against… Polish Hubert Hurkacz to reserve his place in the semi-finals.

Siner (22 years old) on his home soil and in front of his fans in the city of Turin achieved a huge surprise in the green group, as he needed 3 hours and 8 minutes to defeat the Serbian for the first time in his career, who is crowned with 24 Grand Slam titles and who recently won the Paris Masters Tournament by a thousand points. .

Djokovic (36 years old), who also needed more than 3 hours to win at the start of his match against Danish Holger Roone, failed to emerge victorious against a stubborn opponent who succeeded in breaking his serve to win the first set in his favor 7-5.

In the second set, the two players needed a tiebreak, which Djokovic scored in his favor after he was the best in the decisive balls to tie the score 1-1, but Sinner regained the initiative in the third set, and broke the serve of the world number one, to advance 4-2, but the latter remained in the atmosphere of the match. They tied 4-4 and shared the games, with the Italian deciding the tiebreaker in the set, and the match 7-6 (7-2).

Within the same group, Ronne VIII achieved his first victory in the tournament after his Greek competitor, Stefanos Tsitsipas VI, withdrew after only three games due to a back injury.

The 20-year-old Dane, who reached the quarter-finals of Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year, maintained his chances of reaching the semi-finals in Turin. Meanwhile, Hurkacz, ninth, will replace Tsitsipas to face Djokovic in a fateful match for the latter.