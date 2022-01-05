The Australian authorities have canceled the visa of the first racket of the world, Novak Djokovic, according to the official website of the Australian Border Guard Service (ABF).

The agency said that the athlete did not provide the proper evidence required to enter Australia, so he lost his visa. In addition, he was ordered to leave the country.

“Non-Australian citizens who do not have a valid visa upon entry or who have had their visa canceled will be detained and expelled from Australia,” the message says.