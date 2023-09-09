In New York Nole takes a risk on the final, then closes in third place: 6-3 6-2 7-6 (4) and in the end “hangs up the phone” to the American. Wait for Medvedev or Alcaraz

Joseph DiGiovanni

Surely Novak Djokovic has never believed in fairy tales, otherwise he would have at least left a set to Ben Shelton. Instead, the Serbian phenomenon, he easily wins 6-3 6-2 7-6 (4) in 2 hours and 40 minutes and gets the first class ticket for the final of the US Open. It will be the 36th final of Nole's career in a Grand Slam, the tenth in New York. A timeless giant who continues to strongly support his nomination as "greatest tennis player of all time", if the category exists. Surely Novak is the longest-lived in the last 20 years, a robot unable to stop winning. Shelton, who played the tournament of his life, gives up (but fighting in a great third set) in the first Grand Slam semifinal in a career that promises many lights. Djokovic thus celebrates his 100th match at the US Open, winning… as always and "hanging up" the phone to Ben, imitating the American's gesture.

THE MATCH — Djokovic, unlike what often happens, also starts well with his serve. Shelton, who built the crucial part of the match with Tiafoe on the reply, is unable to react on the Serb's serve. Nole never trembles and finds the break in the sixth game, at the first possible opportunity. He would have 4 set points in the eighth game, but Shelton nullifies them by holding on to his serve. Novak risks rebalancing the game by conceding a break point in the ninth game, but obviously cancels everything and closes 6-3 in 35 minutes. The second partial is more balanced in length (44 minutes) but not in substance. With 5 games in a row despite Ben canceling a break point in the first game with a splendid forehand down the line, Novak goes straight up to a disheartening 6-2 for Shelton. The Serbian hits 65% of primes with which he scores 87% of the points (impressive) and becomes lethal in return.

THE END — Shelton, carried away by the Arthur Ashe crowd who obviously charge Djokovic more and more aware of having no fans in Flushing, still fails to react. Break at the opening of the third set for Nole, who risks an encore in the fifth game. It all seems destined to end, but Ben shows great attachment to the game by making the first break of his match in the eighth game. From now on the game becomes fantastic. Ben wins the next game without problems, but Nole has to resort to a winning serve to save a break point. The champion comes out and finds the break, but Shelton – when he has to defend the match on his rival's serve – is monstrous. Match point canceled and tie-break, where Nole is incredible. 5-1 ahead, Djokovic comes back 5-4 but comes out of the tunnel with a splendid volley and an exchange that causes the American to miss. Robot Nole never disappoints.

atmosphere — Djokovic is centered as always in the post match. “These matches keep me alive, I thank these people for the atmosphere. Things went very well today, but it wasn’t easy. At 36, make great results? It is a mix of discipline, work and sacrifice. I am happy with all the goals achieved. It will be another Grand Slam final and I couldn’t ask for more”. Then the question about Alcaraz and Medvedev, his possible opponents. “Both are extraordinary: two years ago I lost to Daniil in the final here. Carlos is incredible, at his age he does crazy things. It will be the most difficult match of the tournament for me.”