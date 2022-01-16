Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic lost this Sunday in an Australian court the appeal against the Government’s decision to revoke his visa for the second time, which prevents him from defending his title in the Australian Open.

The decision was made unanimously by the three judges of the Federal Court. According to local media, Djokovic has already left Australia on a flight to Dubai.

The flight, operated by Emirates Airlines, departed from Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport around 10:50 p.m. local time (11:50 GMT).

(You may be interested in: Reinaldo Rueda: ‘We have wasted time and job opportunities’)

The Balkan athlete arrived at the terminal wearing dark clothes and a face mask accompanied by his technical team and received a small applause and cheers from some of the travelers, according to a video from Channel 10.

Djokovic He was escorted to the airfield by members of the Australian police while waiting for boarding, according to photographs published by The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

The tennis world number 1 said he was “extremely disappointed” by the decision and announced in a statement that respect the verdict and is preparing to leave the country without playing in the Australian Open which starts on Monday.

“I am very disappointed by the court’s decision to dismiss my appeal against the minister’s decision to cancel my visa”, the player wrote. “I respect the court’s decision and will cooperate with the relevant authorities regarding my departure from the country,” he added.

I respect the decision of the court and will cooperate with the relevant authorities regarding my departure from the country

In the virtual hearing of more than four hours, which was broadcast live on YouTube, the tennis player’s appeal was analyzed against the decision last Friday by the Australian Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, to cancel the tennis player’s visa for the second time .

While the ruling was known, the organization of the tournament announced the schedules of the matches, and the Serb appeared on the schedule to face his compatriot Myomir Kecmanovic. The failure requires, then, the modification of the table.

The organization of the tournament has already spoken and through Twitter they mentioned that “they respect the decision of the Federal Court.”

In relation to Djokovic’s place, it was occupied by the Italian Salvatore Caruso. In fact, his name already appears on the website of the competition.

So was the trial

The hearing, which began after 5:30 pm (Colombian time), was before three judges: the president of the Supreme Court, James Allsop, Judge Anthony Besanko and Judge David O’Callaghan.

Nick Wood, Djokovic’s lawyer, began the defense by focusing on the reasons why Immigration Minister Alex Hawke revoked the Serbian tennis player’s visa.

Photo: Taken from the transmission

Wood claimed that a great man’s reputation was being damaged and that his absence from the tournament could fuel anti-vaccine sentiment.

(Also read: David Ospina: Naples does not give good news, the National Team is in suspense)

The defense addressed the issue of Djokovic’s positive and when he admitted that he went to the interview with L’Equipe knowing that he had already tested positive. He argued that the tennis player always remained more than two meters away and said he had not removed his mask.

The defense attorney presented his arguments for more than an hour.

Then, the lawyer for the Minister of Immigration, Stephen Lloyd, argued the reasons why Djokovic should not continue in Australia.

The Immigration Minister’s lawyer insisted that the tennis player’s presence could “encourage people to emulate him” in violation of the measures against covid. “His connections to the cause, whether he likes it or not, are still there and his presence in Australia poses an overwhelming risk.”Hawke’s attorney said.

Case Background

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is photographed being transported from an immigration hotel in Melbourne.

(Also read: Novak Djokovic: Players, fed up with the subject, can’t take it anymore)

The case about the entrance to the country of the tennis player, who seeks to win the tenth Australian Open trophy and become the most awarded tennis player in history with 21 Grand Slams, coincides with a spike in infections in the country linked to the omicron variant .

Djokovic met with his lawyers to analyze the legal strategy of the case before being transferred by the authorities to the Hotel Park, where he was already detained between Wednesday of last week when his visa was revoked for the first time and this Monday when a court released.

The tennis player traveled to Melbourne from Spain on January 5 with a medical exemption for not being vaccinated due to having recently been infected with covid-19 to play the tournament that begins on Monday and where he plans to face his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. .

Australia, which applied one of the toughest policies in the world against the pandemic, which included the closure of its international borders for more than 18 months, only allows the entry of foreigners who have the complete guideline of serum against covid-19 or with a medical exemption for very specific cases.

SPORTS, EFE AND AFP

more sports news

-Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez: ‘Modern football does not exist’

-Real Madrid challenges Athletic Club in search of the Super Cup

-Manchester City does not believe in anyone, it went over Chelsea