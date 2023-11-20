Djokovic, this Monday upon his arrival at Malaga airport. Angel Martinez Getty Images Europe (Getty Images Europe EFE)

This Monday, Malaga received crocodile of tennis, that is, Novak Djokovic, who upon landing in a private airport terminal was wearing the same baseball shirt that he wore when he arrived two weeks earlier in Turin, where we already know what happened: the same as almost always. Winner, the number one now bursts into Andalusia, his second home, to try to find the last of his spoils this year, the Davis Cup. It won’t be out of desire. A lover of team competitions and always displaying a deep sense of patriotism, the Serbian is willing to leave one last mark on this triumphant season, in which almost nothing has resisted him. There are seven trophies and the throne at the end of the year, in addition to having made it very clear who is in charge.

“The way I finished the tournament [la Copa de Maestros conquistada el domingo] and the course are incredible,” he assessed a day before in front of journalists, amazed at the Balkan’s ability to perpetuate and improve. Could the Djokovic of 10 years ago with the current one? “A decade ago it was 2013, so he would say he would win the one now. 2015 was probably my best year, when I made 19 finals in a row, but I would say that the one now would beat the one from ten years ago; I don’t know what the score would be, but I’m sure it would give my young self a hard time,” joked the one from Belgrade, a nonconformist who, without having closed 2023, is already thinking about the adventure of 2024.

More information

“How is it possible to do it better? Well, you can always win the big four and also the Olympic gold,” continued Nole, who has the Paris Games between his eyebrows, taking into account that this is one of the few prizes that he has not achieved. “It is definitely one of the biggest goals for next year. The schedule is going to be very congested and we will be changing surfaces very quickly, so it is going to be a big challenge. But I always have the highest ambition, so in 2024 it will be no different. The drive I have is still there and my body works and listens well to me. The motivation is still present,” she anticipates in case anyone is confused.

The Serbian was received at the airport by the director of the Davis Finals, Feliciano López, and is already beginning to design with his clique the assault on the Salad Bowl at the Martín Carpena in Malaga. He feels comfortable in Malaga, where he has one of his residences (in Marbella) and the local fans are looking forward to him. Spain does not take part in this final phase, having lost in the group phase that was played in September in Valencia, so it will be the main attraction of a competition that will start this Tuesday, with the dispute of the first quarter-final series between the defending champion, Canada, and the surprising Finland (4:00 p.m., Movistar+).

On Wednesday the Czech Republic and Australia will compete (16:00), and on Thursday Djokovic will perform against Great Britain (16:00), after the duel between Italy and Holland (12:00).

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.