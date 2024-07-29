Paris (dpa)

Serbian Novak Djokovic reached the second round of the men’s singles tennis competition at the Olympic Games currently being held in Paris, after defeating Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the top match of the second round.

Djokovic, who won the bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Games, succeeded in defeating his opponent in two sets without a response, 1/6 and 4/6. Djokovic will face in the next round the winner of another second-round match between German Dominik Koepfer and Italian Matteo Arnaldi.