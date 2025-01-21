At 2h40m into the game, already a deep night in Melbourne, Carlos Alcaraz (21) sends a long ball and his face becomes disfigured. He has a lost look on his face, he doesn’t really know how to handle all this, how to stop a legend, a problem like Djokovic.

At this point, Alcaraz is down on the scoreboard, two sets to one, he has just given up serve in the fourth and Novak Djokovic (37) has jumped on him. Alcaraz is losing the match and the tournament, there is no way to overcome the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, he relives echoes of his frustrated Olympic final, last summer in Paris, when Djokovic, also then, had taken the gold from him .

The duels between the two are sensational, they are a roller coaster of feelings, and at another time we had dared to say that Alcaraz was going to retire the Serbian (we said it, for example, after the two Wimbledon finals that the Murcian had signed up for, in 2023 and 2024), but now we don’t know what to say.

How many lives does Djokovic have?

Enough, at least, to clip Alcaraz’s wings and project himself to the semifinals of the Australian Open, he is already on the threshold of his great dream, the 25 majors that no one has achieved before, not even Margaret Court (and there there’s another round number: the hundred titles on the ATP circuit).

(Sasha Zverev awaits him in the semifinals).

Alcaraz regrets a lost point, this Tuesday in Melbourne William West / AFP

Before getting here, the game has been an adventure, an uncertainty that keeps the Australian parish tense: after so many delicious passages, it must have been difficult for them to fall asleep.

Djokovic gives Melbourne another magic trick, as the first round has been an ordeal for the Serbian. With pained expressions, he gives up service on two occasions and appears in a hurry. He limps slightly, he grimaces between points, his tennis loses effectiveness, everything weighs too much on him, especially Alcaraz.

However, the guy is a magician, we have said it before and we have seen it at other times. And when the Murcian goes 5-4 up and serves to close the set, Djokovic behaves like Djokovic: he doesn’t care what the Australian parish, the one that both adores him and boos him, says. Ask for time. He leaves the court for four minutes, locks himself in the locker room, talks to the doctor, and also talks to himself.

I wonder what he’s talking about, what thoughts cross the mind of a struggling legend: how does he reconfigure himself, how does he withstand the pressure of the challenge?

If I had lost this second set, I don’t know if I would have continued playing. “My leg hurt and the game would have been very complicated.”

Novak Djokovictennis player





If Djokovic has found a solution, Alcaraz blocks it, at least apparently. When the Serbian returns to the court (a bandage now wraps his left thigh), the Murcian hands him a blank game in a flash and thus keeps the first set up his sleeve.

Does Djokovic break?

Now modify your strategy. He takes risks with the T serve, takes risks with each blow, increases the power of all his blows by 8%, corners Alcaraz and scores three games in one go. They are up 0-3, they seem capable of turning the challenge around.

-If I had lost this second set, I don’t know if I would have continued playing. My leg hurt and the game would have been very complicated. But sometimes, an injury puts me on my guard and makes me grow,” Djokovic says later, when it’s all over.

The one who doubts now is Alcaraz.

For five minutes we see him bewildered. Then it quiets down. He withstands Djokovic’s attacks, he doesn’t even lose focus after another trick from Djokovic, when he stops the game for no apparent reason (he says that a serve from Alcaraz has touched the net) and the judge plays along and the point must be repeated. For a few moments, Alcaraz overcomes Djokovic’s play, moves the Serbian, increasingly twisted in pain, and balances the set: 3-3.

“Make it move, lengthen the points,” Juan Carlos Ferrero tells Alcaraz.

(There is a duel of stars on the benches: if Ferrero was the leader of the circuit at some point, so was Andy Murray, Djokovic’s coach for a few weeks).





Alcaraz moves Djokovic, but it doesn’t help.

Djokovic has more lives than a cat.

The Serbian does not give in, he perseveres in his aggressiveness and his perseverance rewards him: he breaks Alcaraz again and flies towards the second set. He points it at 1h45m into the game.

With the score tied, the match becomes uncertain. The doomsayers appear.

-If it is extended, who benefits? -a colleague in the editorial office asks me.

-In principle, to Alcaraz: it is physically cooler. And Djokovic seems sore in his thigh. But Djokovic is Djokovic.

How many games have you ended up lifting after seeing yourself like this, hypothetically diminished, injured, on the verge of falling to the canvas?

“Calm down, don’t run,” his team now shouts to him, with Murray at the head.

And Djokovic nods.

And the game becomes a tongue twister. While the breaks continue and the exchanges lengthen (one of them goes up to 33 strokes; suffocated, both tennis players ask for a time-out for a few minutes), the match falls apart. Three breaks are chained and in the mess Djokovic rises, projecting himself to 3-5 and serves to take the third set and there he no longer fails: he wins it after a delicious last point, a gift for the senses. It no longer releases its prey.

-I only have admiration and respect for Carlos (Alcaraz). He will be here longer than me, so he will come back stronger and stronger – he now tells Jim Courier (this time he does not avoid contact with the Australian public).