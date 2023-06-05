Quarterfinals in Paris between Nole and the Russian: the precedents are clearly in favor of the Serbian. Whoever wins finds Alcaraz or Tsitsipas

For the 54th time in his career – yes, the 54th time in his career – Novak Djokovic is in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. And he sees, ever clearer, a semifinal at Roland Garros (it would be the 12th in the tournament) against Carlos Alcaraz, the match that everyone is waiting for. The Spaniard will have to overcome the Tsitsipas obstacle, while the last obstacle for Nole before the semifinal is Karen Khachanov, who got the better of Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 16, in four sets.

The prediction — Djokovic comes from the good victory against Varillas, with only seven games lost in the match. Clear path up to now for Nole, who hasn’t left even a set on the road: beaten Kovacevic, Fucsovics and Davidovich Fokina before the Peruvian. While before beating Sonego, Khachanov had won against Lestienne (in five sets, comeback after losing the first two), Albot (three sets) and Kokkinakis (four sets). The Russian almost always had to sweat to win and against Djokovic the distance between the two could clearly be felt: therefore watch out for Nole’s victory with a -7.5 handicap, an option given at 1.96 by LeoVegas, 1.91 by Bet365 and GoldBet. See also SSP | Aragon: Baldassarri makes his debut as leader paired with Aegerter

Djokovic-Khachanov odds — For all major betting sites, Khachanov’s hopes are slim. Close to zero. Just look at the odds for Djokovic to win: 1.08 for Novibet, PlanetWin and Better. While Khachanov’s success is given at 8.00 by Betfair, 7.59 by DaznBet, 7.50 by Sisal. To make the undertaking on paper even more difficult for the Russian there are the precedents, clearly on Nole’s side: eight victories to one. After winning the Paris-Bercy final in 2018, the Russian has only beaten the Serbian by two sets in the following seven matches. In the only previous one at Roland Garros, in the 2020 round of 16, Djokovic won easily: 6-4 6-3 6-3. The impression is that this time too there may be a similar outcome.

June 5th – 7.22pm

