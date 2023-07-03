Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic jokingly began to wipe the grass with a towel during his match at Wimbledon on July 3.

His game with Argentina’s Pedro Cachin was interrupted due to rain. The match could not be resumed due to the fact that the grass court surface was wet.

Then Djokovic took a towel and began to help the staff bring the court to a comfortable state. He also told his team to blow so the grass would dry faster.

When the game resumed, the Serbian won with a score of 6:3, 6:3, 7:6 and advanced to the second round, where he will play with Australian Jordan Thompson.

Djokovic is a 23-time Grand Slam winner and holds the record for most titles. He won the Wimbledon tournament seven times.

Earlier in the day, Russian Andrey Rublev started Wimbledon with a win over Australian Max Purcell. Rublev won in three sets with a score of 6:3, 7:5, 6:4. In the second round he will play with Aslan Karatsev from Russia.

Wimbledon tennis tournament takes place in London from 3 to 16 July, this is the third Grand Slam tournament of the season.