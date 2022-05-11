Alexander Zverev’s criticism of the Mutua Madrid Open schedule after losing in the final to Carlos Alcaraz After finishing their semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at 01:00 on the same day of the final, they have found support in the figure of Novak Djokovic.

In the press conference that the Serbian gave after his victory against Aslan Karatsev, Djokovic expressed his solidarity with Zverev. “You can’t finish playing a semi-final match at one in the morning and have to play the final the next day. It is worth that they want to sell more tickets for Saturday night, but that can cause problems,” he said in statements collected by Mundo Deportivo.

‘Nole’ also believes that, in order to avoid these episodes that Zverev himself denounced that he has already experienced on more than one occasion, a consensus should be reached between the tournament and the players. “The organizers should discuss these decisions with the players. When I was the president of the Player Council I tried to solve the problem, but nothing has changed”, lamented the Serbian.