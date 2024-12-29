They are a doubles couple in Brisbane, and off the court they also prove to be in tune. Novak Djokovic has aligned himself with Nick Kyrgios when it comes to criticizing the handling of doping cases in tennis, especially those involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek. The Serbian, former world number one and now in seventh place in the ATP ranking, complains about the lack of transparency when dealing with these positives, also in relation to what happened in other less high-profile cases. Related News standard Yes The Pogacar empire , the legend Mijaín López, the Verstappen dictatorship… The best foreign athletes of 2024 Ángel Luis Menéndez In a year marked by the Olympic Games, eleven foreign athletes have excelled in disciplines as different such as chess, Greco-Roman wrestling, gymnastics or swimming. «I think Kyrgios has valid arguments regarding the transparency and consistency of the protocols and case-by-case comparisons. “We have players who have been waiting for more than a year for their cases to be resolved,” Djokovic said during a press conference. «I just wonder about how the system works. Why aren’t they treated the same as others? Perhaps because there are ranking reasons behind it or perhaps because others have more financial support behind them or stronger legal teams. Yesterday, Kyrgios described as “disgusting” that the two numbers one in his sport, in reference to Swiatek and Sinner , are accused of doping, and doubted the explanations offered by the Italian tennis player, who was unscathed in the first instance, although his case is now being appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency. At the time, Djokovic He defended Sinner’s innocence and said he believed the Italian when he alleged involuntary contamination in his positive for clostebol, but complained that the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) kept it for several months. «I felt frustrated, like most players, for having been in the dark for five months. Sinner received the news in April and the announcement was not made until August, just before the US Open. The ATP has not really talked in depth about the reasons why it hid this case. MORE INFORMATION news No Australian tennis star Max Purcell is provisionally suspended for doping news Yes Rafael Jódar: another down-to-earth Rafa “Then we had the cases of Simona Halep and Swiatek on the WTA circuit and it is not a good image for our sport,” concluded the Serbian, who also explained his first feelings having Andy Murray as a coach: “Being same side of the net is really cool for a change, because he’s been one of my biggest rivals. In a way, it felt strange to me to share all these kinds of ideas about how I feel on the court, to share some of the secrets of what I’m experiencing, what I’m thinking, how I see my game with someone who has always been one of my main rivals.

#Djokovic #joins #Kyrgios #complaining #management #Sinners #positive #treated