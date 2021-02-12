The surprise bordered the confrontation between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz. The Serbian won the first two sets, but in the third he began to feel some discomfort that almost cost him the game. It was difficult and he recognized it himself when he finished.

“It is one of the strangest games I have ever played. Different things happened. The fans left the track mid-game (bound by confinement in Melbourne), something that hadn’t happened to me before. Everything was going well for me, but At the beginning of the third set I did a quick backhand move going to the right. As I turned I felt a pinch and I felt something happen. I went out for a while to wait for the doctor and they evaluated me. I was in enormous pain and took the highest dose of anti-inflammatories possible. At the start of the fifth set I started to move and was able to go back from the back of the track. Until then, I could only do something on my serves. I had to hope and invoke a prayer to get an easy ball after my serve and give it a try. It’s what I did. To be honest, I don’t know how I won this game. I am very proud, as well as sad and worried, because something serious was happening with my injury“, admitted after the party in an impromptu and brief press conference.

Nole also admitted that such a long clash is a handicap for the nearest future. “I don’t have much time to recover for the next game. I will not train tomorrow. I will evaluate with the medical team and do some tests to understand what is happening to me and that they can prescribe the best possible treatment to have the slightest possibility of being able to play in less than 48 hours, “he concluded.