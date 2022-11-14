Rafael Nadal had lost, Felix Auger-Aliassime had lost and Daniil Medvedev had lost. Then came the great favorite to win this year with the masters trophy: an intractable Novak Djokovic who passed on Monday over the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-4 and 7-6 (4)) and achieved his first victory in the Cup of Masters.

The Serbian champion, number one candidate to win his sixth title at the ATP Finals, gave a class on how to present himself in this kind of event. Far from Nadal’s lack of pace or Medvedev’s faltering, Djokovic dispatched a very fit Tsitsipas in just over an hour and a half.

A triumph that was forged in the Serb’s refusal to fail. He barely made twelve unforced errors against an opponent who a few days ago in Paris pushed him to a decided third set in the final tie break. It was the notice with which he started his career in Turin Djokovic. Tsitsipas, champion here in 2019, is a very dangerous rival.

But the Greek’s hook lost its punch when in the first game he delivered his serve. An oversight that in this type of tracks is very expensive. With a toned Djokovic who only lost four service points in the entire set, Tsitsipas found it impossible to recover the break and was led to a 6-4 that made the game excessively complicated.

The Greek, who had seven consecutive defeats with Djokovic on his mind, did not let go. Even so, he refused to leave, he toughened up his service, he did not concede a break ball and one was generated in favor, in the fourth game, but the man from Belgrade survived and withstood the onslaught until the tiebreaker.

It was the opportunity for Tsitsipas to step up, but it fizzled out too soon. Djokovic was made, at the mercy of an impeccable service and precise increases to the net, with a 5-1 of incalculable value. The Athens tennis player breathed as he climbed to 5-4 and passed the ball to Djokovic’s roof, who did not blink an eye. A close shot, a service that could not be returned and the first victory in his pocket.

Close to Federer’s record



This victory not only puts Djokovic at the head of the Red Group of the Finals, but also puts him among the eight best in the world and brings him closer to equaling Federer’s record in the masters tournament. The Serb is tied on five titles with Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras and if he wins his first title here since 2015, he will match the Swiss’s all-time record.

Djokovic is also the first favorite to win in Turin, after defeats by Auger-Aliassime, Nadal and Medvedev, who was surpassed by an overwhelming Andrey Rublev.

In the Russian duel, Rublev prevailed 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7) after wasting seven set points in the first set and losing four match points in the tiebreaker of the third. partial.

Rublev complicates the classification for Medvedev, who will have to get his act together and win the next two matches if he wants to hope to win his first title in this championship since 2020 and avenge the final he lost last year against Alexander Zverev.

This Tuesday Nadal will return to the competition, who will play against Auger-Aliassime starting at 2:00 p.m., while Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz will close the second day of the Green Group not before 9:00 p.m.