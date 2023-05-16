Rome (AFP) – Novak Djokovic, world number 1, qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament in Rome for the 17th consecutive season, in a day in which the Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo (31st) gave the big surprise by beating the local idol Yannick Sinner (8th). .

‘Nole’, who on Monday will give the number 1 to Carlos Alcaraz, already eliminated in Rome, played his 77th game in the Italian capital, equaling Rafael Nadal’s record, to beat without major difficulties (6-3 and 6-4) the British Cameron Norrie (13th), who bothered the Serbian with an involuntary ball hit his leg in a volley.

The Briton apologized with his hand, but Djokovic stared at him for a few seconds and approached the net waiting for an explanation that did not come.

Until the end Djokovic was very serious, making it clear that the slight apology with the hand had not been enough.

He closed the game without losing his temper and greeted Norrie with all the coldness he could muster.

At a press conference, Djokovic did not lower his tone against Norrie: “He is a very good boy off the court, so I do not understand this attitude on the court, doing things that in the locker room we know are not fair play.”

“I saw the replay when he hits me. Maybe you can tell he doesn’t do it on purpose. I don’t know if he sees me. Peripherally, you can always see the player positioned on the court. The ball was going very slow and very close to the net. I turned around because the point was lost for me”, explained ‘Djoko’.

The Serbian will play for a place in the semifinals with the Danish Holger Rune (7th), who needed three sets to beat the Australian Alexei Popyrin (77th); 6-4, 5-7 and 6-4.

The big surprise came a few hours later, when Cerúndolo came from behind Sinner to win 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 6-2.

The Argentine began by giving up his service, but reacted to bring the outcome of the first set to a tie-break, where another bad start ended up sentencing him.

However, he reacted well and was able to break the Italian’s serve on five other occasions, conceding it only once, enabling a comeback that gave him a highly prestigious victory.

His rival in the quarterfinals will be the Norwegian Casper Ruud (4th), current runner-up at Roland Garros.

In the final matches of the day, the Croatian Borna Coric (15th) beat the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 3-6. 6-4, 6-3, while Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti (18th) 7-5, 7-5.

The German Alexander Zverev (22nd) could not do anything at night against the Russian Daniil Medvedev (3rd), who won 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) and meets in the quarterfinals with the German Yannick Hanfmann ( 101st), who starred in the other surprise by defeating the Russian Andrey Rublev (6th), winner in Monte Carlo, 7-6 (7/5), 4-6 and 6-3.

In a postponed match on Monday, the American Francis Tiafoe (12th) was eliminated in three sets by the Italian Lorenzo Musetti (5-7, 6-4 and 6-3).

— Results of the day

– Men’s singles – Third round:

Alexander Zverev (GER/N.19) defeated JJ Wolf (USA) 6-4, 7-5

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/N.5) to Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/N.18) to Frances Tiafoe (USA/N.12) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

– Eighth:

Novak Djokovic (SRB/N.1) defeated Cameron Norrie (GBR/N.13) 6-3, 6-4

Holger Rune (DEN/N.7) def. Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

Casper Ruud (NOR/N.4) def. Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-1, 6-3

Francisco Cerúndolo (ARG/N.24) def. Jannik Sinner (ITA/N.8) 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 6-2

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) def. Andrey Rublev (RUS/N.6) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (RUS/N.3) def. Alexander Zverev (GER/N.19) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/N.5) to Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/N.18) 7-5, 7-5

Borna Coric (CRO/N.15) def. Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3