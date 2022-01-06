By Courtney Walsh and John Mair and Zoran Milosavljevic

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic could spend at least 72 hours inside a hotel for immigration detainees in Melbourne after being refused entry to Australia on Thursday amid a political storm over his possible waiver from complying with Covid-19 vaccination requirements.

The world’s number one, chasing his 21st career Grand Slam title, remained in Australia after his lawyers filed an appeal seeking to overturn the federal government’s decision. A court agreed not to deport him before a full hearing scheduled for Monday.

The saga, which involves accusations of political leverage over the country’s conduct in the face of a record high in the number of Covid-19 infections, has led to an international dispute, with Serbia’s president claiming that his country’s most celebrated athlete is being harassed. .

Djokovic’s family held a rally in front of the Serbian Parliament in Belgrade, with about 300 fans draped in Serbian flags and chanting words in support of their idol. The athlete’s father told the audience that protests would be held every day until his son was released.

“They are holding him prisoner,” said Djokovic’s mother, Dijana, at the family restaurant in Belgrade. “Is not fair. It’s not human.”

She said she spoke to the player on Thursday, and he was having trouble sleeping. “His accommodation [é] terrible. It’s just a small immigration hotel, if it’s a hotel at all. With bugs, it’s all dirty. The food is terrible.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended the decision to deny Djokovic entry in a televised address.

“There are no special cases, rules are rules,” he said. “We will continue to make the right decisions regarding the security of Australia’s borders in light of this pandemic.”

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal told reporters in Melbourne that he felt sorry for his rival, “but at the same time, he knew about the conditions many months ago.”

Djokovic, who has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status while publicly criticizing mandatory vaccinations, started the furor by saying on Instagram on Tuesday that he had received a medical waiver to compete at the Australian Open starting Jan. 17.

The announcement sparked an outcry in Australia, particularly in tournament city Melbourne, which went through the longest cumulative lockdown period in the world to fight the coronavirus.

In a hearing at Australia’s Federal Family Court on Thursday night, Djokovic’s lawyers and the government agreed that the player could remain in the country until at least Monday.

The Serb’s fate is linked to a political dispute in Australia, characterized by an exchange of accusations between the Conservative government of Morrison and the left-wing government of the State of Victoria.

Djokovic received his exemption from the Victorian government – ​​for reasons that are not known – which supported his visa issued by the country’s federal government.

Under the Australian federal system, states and territories can issue waivers of vaccination requirements to enter their jurisdictions. The federal government does, however, control international borders, and can challenge such concessions.

“IS NOT FAIR”

The Australian government’s move to block Djokovic’s entry caused clashes between Canberra and Belgrade.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Twitter that he had spoken with Djokovic and accused the Australian government of intimidation.

“This persecution is unfair, starting with the Australian Prime Minister,” he later told Serbian media. “They’re acting as if the same set of rules applied to everyone, but they allowed others in for the same reasons Novak had applied.”

(Reporting by Courtney Walsh, Melbourne, and John Mair, Sydney; additional reporting Ivana Sekularac and Zoran Milosavljevic, Belgrade)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?