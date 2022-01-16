Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has lost his appeal against the annulment of his visa to Australia. About it informs sky sports.

The 34-year-old Serbian athlete is due to be deported from Australia. Djokovic will also be banned from visiting Australia for the next three years. The Serbian is the current holder of the Australian Open trophy. He won’t be able to defend his title.

Earlier on January 16, Djokovic’s first match appeared on the Australian Open schedule. The Serbian match against his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic was scheduled for January 17th.

The tennis star has already been tried to be expelled from the country. On January 10, the Serbian visa was canceled, since the document did not imply the inclusion of data on a medical exemption from vaccination against coronavirus. Djokovic managed to win the appeal and avoid deportation. However, he was soon arrested again.