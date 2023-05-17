Rome (Reuters)

Defending champion Novak Djokovic crushed Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4 in a thrilling encounter to reach the quarter-finals of the Italian Open and continue his path to his seventh title in Rome.

Djokovic started his career with a mediocre performance in the first two matches, but the world number one broke out with all his might against Nuri and advanced 3-0, wasting two break points before winning the first set.

The two players exchanged service breaks in the second set, which saw a blow from Nuri towards Djokovic’s leg, after the Serbian player turned his back to the net, and the 22-time Grand Slam champion appeared angry at Nuri’s behavior at the end of the fifth game.

Nuri dropped serve again and underwent treatment on his right leg, before top seed Djokovic converted from a 30-0 deficit in the final game of the match into a second chance victory over the world number 13.

“So far so good,” said Djokovic, who will face seventh seed Holger Rohne in the quarter-finals.

He added, “I am happy that I managed to win in two straight sets and continue the journey.”

Djokovic, 35, missed the Madrid tournament due to an elbow injury, and spent some time in treatment for an unspecified injury before the match, but stressed that there was no room for concern.

“Every day something happens,” the Serbian said. “Fortunately I was able to play and finish the match, and I hope to be in a better condition.”