Monaco (AFP)

British Daniel Evans blew a “heavy caliber” surprise when he defeated the Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 in the final eight round of the Monte Carlo International Tennis Tournament, the second of the 1000-point rounds for the Masters, while the Spaniard swept Rafael Nadal, Third seed, his Bulgarian counterpart Gregor Demirtov to reach the quarter-finals.

It took two hours and 6 minutes for Evans, ranked 33 in the world, to resolve the first confrontation between him and the Serbian, and to stop his wonderful start this season, as he inflicted his first loss after 10 consecutive victories: two matches in the League Cup for national teams, and his seven matches in the Australian Open that capped Her title, and the first match in the Monte Carlo tournament at the expense of Italian Yannick Senner 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic expressed his regret after the loss and said: “I played a very good game, and then it was completely the opposite, in reference to his strong start in the tournament that was crowned twice. Djokovic committed many direct mistakes (45) in front of Evans, who was never affected, and knew how to impose his style of play, especially the backhand kicks.

And the British hit hard in the first set and broke the Serbian service twice, to lead 3-0, before “Dogokker” saved a ball that would give his opponent a 4-0 lead, then he managed to equalize 4-4, but lost his service for the third time to take advantage of Evans the position and settle The group is in his interest 6-4.

Djokovic, who won 18 big titles, and who had not played since his coronation in Melbourne, regained his balance in the second set and won the first three games (3-0), but Evans returned the salute and equalized 3-3, before taking advantage of a double error by the Serbian and broke his service in The eleventh game, leading 6-5, then winning the twelfth game to settle the group 7-5. And Evans will meet in the quarter-finals with the Belgian David Jovan, the 15th, who eliminated the German Alexander Zverev the sixth in a thrilling match 6-4, 7-6.

Nadal, the “king” of clay stadiums, was easy to cross to the quarter-finals by sweeping Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1 in 55 minutes. “I kept my focus throughout the match, even if things were in my best interest,” said Nadal, who has won 11 times in Monte Carlo. The 35-year-old Spaniard added: Sometimes, it is difficult to maintain a performance when there are no fans. The fans help you to continue, and you want to show your strength.

“El Matador”, which is preparing to compete for the fourteenth title in Roland Garros, France next month, is waiting for a strong quarter-final match with Russian Andre Rublev, the eighth in the world, who needed two hours and 44 minutes to beat Nadal, Roberto Bautista Augot, 11th world citizen 7-6, 5 -7, 6-3.

Nadal had previously emerged a winner in the only two encounters that brought him together with the Russian, in the quarter-finals of the Flushing Meadows Championship in 2017 and the group stage of the final tournament in London at the end of last year.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas V also qualified by beating Chilean Christian Garin 6-3, 6-4, to set a date with Spain’s Alejandro Davidovic Fukina, who dismissed French Lucas Boy 6-2, 7-6.

The Italian Fabio Fonini also reached the eighteenth in the world, by defeating Serbian Philippe Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6, to meet next with the Norwegian Casper Rudd (27), who eliminated Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta XII 7-6, 5-7, 7 -5 In a match that lasted 2 hours and 52 minutes.