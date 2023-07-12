It ends 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 for Novak. And now it will be precisely the number 1 favorite of the tournament, chasing the Grand Slam 2023, Jannik’s opponent

Joseph DiGiovanni

A top version of Andrey Rublev is not enough to stop the hurricane Novak Djokovic. The Serbian is two games away from his fifth consecutive Wimbledon, his eighth overall (he would join His Majesty Federer). Jannik Sinner’s opponent in the semifinals will be the number 1 favorite of the tournament. A Nole who after the efforts with Hurkacz had to deal with an excellent Rublev, capable of almost always playing on par with the Serbian champion. It ends 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 for Novak, who continues to play at the Championships as in his home garden.

THE MATCH — See also Vincent Janssen remembers his time at Rayados and highlights Liga MX All very different compared to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, when Nole crushed Andrey, leaving him 7 games in 3 sets. The Russian is in the game and proves it immediately, canceling three break points in the sixth game. At 4-4, Rublev is very good at getting the chance to find the break with his forehand crosses and materialize, going to serve for the set without shaking, closing 6-4 and putting pressure on Nole. The Serbian, however, as always exalts himself in these situations: break at the opening of the second set, ability to cancel the counter-break balls and 5 games in a row to rebalance the match, with a powerful 6-1 that opens a new game best of 3 sets.

EPILOGUE — At the opening of the third set Djoker breaks serve again and Rublev starts cursing at the racket and with his corner. It looks like the funeral of the Russian, who at 4-5 sees Nole serving for the set and that’s where Andrey brings out all his talent. He cancels 4 set points, getting himself a series of open break points with a prodigious recovery on a short ball from Djokovic that drives the central crazy. The Serbian has seven lives and doesn’t get upset, closing in the fifth set point thanks to a very narrow forehand that opens up the field for him. Playing an exceptional game without winning depresses Rublev, who loses his serve again in the third game of the fourth set (he hits a very long last backhand). It’s the go-ahead for Nole to go and close the match: at 5-3, without giving the Russian the chance to re-enter the game, Nole breaks serve again (rejoicing a lot for a recovery at 0-40) and wins the match. After winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros, the 2023 Grand Slam dream is still alive. See also Everything you need to know about the history of the World Cup: player with the most goals, most appearances, titles and more