Djokovic said at the border that he had not traveled in the 14 days prior to his arrival but his own social networks deny it

Australian federal government sources confirm that Novak Djokovic is under investigation for providing false travel declarations at the border, just landed in Melbourne. On the form Djokovic declared of not having traveled in the 14 days before of his arrival on January 6 in Australia. But on social media it is easy to find the untruthfulness of the statement.

Djokovic had in fact been a Belgrade on Christmas day and then had appeared a Marbella in Spain on January 2nd. Giving false or misleading information it is a serious crime, in Australia. You may even be liable for one civil sanction for providing false or misleading information “, and a maximum penalty of 12 months of imprisonment.

However, Djokovic told border officials that Tennis Australia completed the statement Australian travel guide on his behalf. It is unclear whether this could save him or not. Doubts about Djokovic’s travel claims surfaced while his brother refused to answer questions on the presence of the player at various events (and without protections) on the days when the documents he provided state that it was positive for Covid, badly interrupting the family press conference (we talked about it here).

Djokovic, the first training session after the legal victory

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has been seen train on Tuesday at the Australian Open venue, the day after his release after a resounding legal victory against the cancellation of his visa. The Serbian player, who has won the Grand Slam tournament nine times, was seen warming up in a gymnasium before entering the player area and heading to the center of the pitch where the competition will begin in six days.

Djokovic case, telephone conversation between the premier of Serbia and that of Australia

The various aspects of the story of Novak Djokovic, to whom a judge granted the authorization for an entry visa to Australia this morning, were the focus of a telephone interview that Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic had late in the evening with the Australian colleague Scott Morrison.

As reported by the media in Belgrade, Brnabic demanded that the Serbian number one champion of world tennis come reserved a fair and dignified treatment, with respect for all his rights. The premier emphasized in particular theimportance of the possibility for Djokovic to be able to train and physically prepare for the Australian Open which opens in a week, considering that he hasn’t been able to do it in the last few days. The two heads of government agreed to stay in constant contact also in the next few days.

The last word on Djokovic’s stay in Australia, however, belongs to Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, which in the next few hours will decide to confirm the judge’s decision or to revoke the entry visa again, which would lead to the expulsion of the tennis player.

Atp: “Djokovic affair harmful to everyone. We recommend the vaccine”

The story of Novak Djokovic culminated with the decision of the Melbourne court yesterday, “it was harmful on all fronts, including Novak’s well-being and his preparation for the Australian Open “.Association of Tennis Professionals after a judge restored the entry visa to the Serbian tennis player, allowing him to enter Australia to play the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

The ATP “respects the sacrifice of the Australian population“and” the strict immigration policies that have been implemented “, reads the note.” Arriving in Melbourne, it is clear that Djokovic thought he had access to the medical exemption necessary to fulfill the requirements to enter the country – he continues – the events that preceded the sentence on Monday were harmful in every sense. Requests for medical exemptions from players are evaluated by an entity independent of the ATP, which in any case has remained in constant contact with Tennis Australia to ask for clarity throughout the process “.

“We accept the verdict of the hearing on Monday – concludes the note – we continue to strongly recommend vaccination for all ATP Tour players, as we believe it is essential for our sport to tackle the pandemic. We are encouraged by the fact that 97 Top 100 players have already been vaccinated for the Australian Open “.