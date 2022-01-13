Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was included in the Australian Open draw despite visa uncertainties. This is reported on the official website tournament.

The Serbian tennis player was seeded in the tournament at number one. In the first round, he will play with compatriot Miomir Ketsmanovich.

Earlier, the organizers of the Australian Open postponed the draw due to the uncertainty over the Serbian tennis player’s visa. Australian authorities will make the final decision on the athlete’s participation in the competition on 13 January.

On January 13, Djokovic explained the inconsistencies in the documents for entering Australia. According to the athlete, the declaration was filled out by his agent, who made a mistake.

On January 10, Djokovic won an appeal for deportation from Australia. The court agreed with the statement that the Serb had provided all the documents to enter the country.

On January 5, Djokovic was denied entry to Australia, as his visa did not imply entering into it data on a medical withdrawal from vaccination against COVID-19. The athlete planned to take part in the Australian Open, which will take place from January 17 to 30.