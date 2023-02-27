And in the end the unbeatable Steffi Graf was beaten. It seemed unimaginable a few years ago that anyone could even come close to the incredible 377 weeks as world number one of “Our Lady of the Straight”, and it took another alien, Novak Djokovic, to break such a record. From today, Monday 27 February, the Serbian is in fact the human being with the most weeks at the top of the ranking, whether it is ATP or WTA, a good 378. Seven years up there, number one of the number ones, where no one had ever reached.

The new challenge

—

For those who live on goals like this, for those who feed on this food, like Djokovic, this is a goal that will give further fuel to their inexhaustible tank. This isn’t just the latest record broken, and it won’t be the last either. That of the slams, 22, so far only equaled, in company with Rafael Nadal, the next goal, perhaps the most ambitious one. But the list is already long. Very long. Seven times Nole has finished the season number one in the world, more than Federer and Sampras, and is the oldest to do so (34 years and 7 months), and has been at the top of the rankings for at least one week in 12 years. In Grand Slams, at the age of 20 years and 250 days, he was the youngest tennis player to reach the semifinals of each of the four tournaments. No one has played more slam finals than him, 33. He is the player who has won the most consecutive matches in the big four, 30, and he is the only tennis player in history to have reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for 13 consecutive years. No one has won more slam titles on hard courts (13), the only one to have won a slam seven times (Australia, 10, and Wimbledon, 7), and he is the tennis player who has participated in the most slam tournaments as a No. 1 seed (30). Even in his 1000m his records are monstrous. Djokovic is the only player in history to have won all 9 tournaments in the category, and is in first place all-time by number of successes (38), ahead of Nadal and Federer, with the record for finals played (56).