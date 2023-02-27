Seven years as first in the standings for the Serbian who also leaves the German behind: he is the player who has been in the lead for the longest time
And in the end the unbeatable Steffi Graf was beaten. It seemed unimaginable a few years ago that anyone could even come close to the incredible 377 weeks as world number one of “Our Lady of the Straight”, and it took another alien, Novak Djokovic, to break such a record. From today, Monday 27 February, the Serbian is in fact the human being with the most weeks at the top of the ranking, whether it is ATP or WTA, a good 378. Seven years up there, number one of the number ones, where no one had ever reached.
The new challenge
—
For those who live on goals like this, for those who feed on this food, like Djokovic, this is a goal that will give further fuel to their inexhaustible tank. This isn’t just the latest record broken, and it won’t be the last either. That of the slams, 22, so far only equaled, in company with Rafael Nadal, the next goal, perhaps the most ambitious one. But the list is already long. Very long. Seven times Nole has finished the season number one in the world, more than Federer and Sampras, and is the oldest to do so (34 years and 7 months), and has been at the top of the rankings for at least one week in 12 years. In Grand Slams, at the age of 20 years and 250 days, he was the youngest tennis player to reach the semifinals of each of the four tournaments. No one has played more slam finals than him, 33. He is the player who has won the most consecutive matches in the big four, 30, and he is the only tennis player in history to have reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for 13 consecutive years. No one has won more slam titles on hard courts (13), the only one to have won a slam seven times (Australia, 10, and Wimbledon, 7), and he is the tennis player who has participated in the most slam tournaments as a No. 1 seed (30). Even in his 1000m his records are monstrous. Djokovic is the only player in history to have won all 9 tournaments in the category, and is in first place all-time by number of successes (38), ahead of Nadal and Federer, with the record for finals played (56).
How many records
—
Holds all-time record for most consecutive wins (31) in Masters 1000 tournaments and is the player with the best winning percentage in Masters Series/ATP Tour Masters 1000 tournament history over a year 96.875% (2011) with 31 games won and only one defeat. He has won the ATP Finals 6 times (tied with Roger Federer), but Djokovic is the only tennis player in history to have won the year-end Masters for four consecutive years (2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015). He leads the Open Era all-time in winning percentage (83.51 with 1043 wins and 206 losses), ahead of Nadal (82.98). Finally, he is the tennis player who has earned the most in the history of tennis with prize money, ahead of Nadal (second) and Federer (third), with almost 167 million euros earned in his career. A cannibal resume, and few times in history there has been one, in any sport, like Novak Djokovic. And he’s still hungry. Very hungry.
February 27, 2023
