The medical exemption granted to the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who has not specified if he is vaccinated against covid-19, to defend his title in the Australian Open It has caused unrest among the population at a time when the oceanic country registers a rebound in cases.

The Australian Prime Minister and other authorities had previously stated that all tennis players and members of their team participating in the tournament should be vaccinated with the full schedule.

It may interest you: (Camila Osorio tested positive for covid-19)

However, government guidelines point to temporary exemptions from entering the country to people who have “a serious medical condition”, who cannot be vaccinated because they have contracted COVID-19 in the previous six months or have had an adverse reaction to this drug. among other.

For and against

“Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player of all time (…) he has won 20 Grand Slams, 87 titles and billions of dollars without our knowing that he has medical problems that weaken him,” the rugby player commented wryly. Australian Kevin Bartlett in a tweet.

Australians were unable to obtain exemptions to go to funerals, visit their own in hospitals or nursing homes or nursing homes. They spent months in confinement, but healthy elite athletes can have a ‘medical exemption’ to compete in the Australian Open, “equestrian journalist Shane Anderson said on Twitter.

Australia has implemented some of the toughest measures in the world against the pandemic, and Melbourne, where the tournament takes place between January 17 and 30, is the city that accumulates the most days under strict isolation or the prohibition of leaving the country to the Australians themselves.

Tennis Australia, organizer of the Open, defended the participation of the world’s number one by ensuring that Djokovic’s exemption was the result of a rigorous process carried out by two independent panels of medical experts and in line with government guidelines on immunization.

The organizers also indicated that as part of the process, the personal information provided by the applicants will be kept secret, which means that Djokovic is not obliged to give details of their medical situation.

“Expect boos – long, loud and sustained with disgust – from those who just have to let their frustration and anger soar,” columnist Neil McMahon warned in an op-ed in the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Australian Open, which in the last edition imposed a two-week quarantine on tennis players, is held in the midst of a crisis in the oceanic country due to the triggering of infections, which went from almost 212,000 accumulated cases on December 1 to more half a million this week.

It may interest you: (Millionaires’ top manager responds to criticism for lack of reinforcements)

EFE