Serene and calm, with the confidence that Novak Djokovic gives him having won Roland Garros a few days ago, his second Grand Slam title of the season after the Australian Open. offered his first press conference in Wimbledon, two days from debut against British Jack Draper. The number one in the world and a great favorite to revalidate the title on British grass, the Serbian reiterated that his great objective is to win as many majors as possible. He is one of the 20 of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, with whom he can tie if he triumphs in three Sundays.

The bubble: “I am with three people from my team in the official hotel, it is not ideal and I do not like being in the bubble. The movement restrictions are not good, but they are for everyone and it is what there is.”

The 20 Grand Slams: “Well, I have 19 Grand Slams, so I know what the outlook is at 19. At 20, I don’t know. Hopefully I can find out in a few weeks, but let’s see. Winning as many as possible is the biggest motivation of my career. I’ve adjusted my schedule to spend quality time with my family and be at the highest level in the Slams. Confidence is there and at a high level. I have played very well at Roland Garros and I have had a significant increase in positive energy due to my physical and mental response Here I open another page and hopefully it will be like those of 2018 and 2019. It was always a dream for me to win here and I am going to give my best. “

Goals: “The most important thing is to be able to continue on the circuit with options to achieve the highest goals. For me, and I think also for Roger and Rafa, there is always something on the horizon and we have to be focused on the present moment and working. Go day by day and see how things are going. “

First rival: “I really don’t know Draper very much, I saw him a bit in a Queen’s game. He is a home player and it will be his first match on center court, with virgin grass. It will be a difficult game that I have to take very seriously. to have a good performance. “

The traditions: “One of the most special traditions of Wimbledon is that the defending champion opens the grass on the center court on the first day. There are no advertisements or posters, everything focuses on tennis. In such a material and commercial world, these kinds of traditions they are phenomenal. “